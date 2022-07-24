Space bubbles can block solar radiation on our planet

A group of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a daring way to block the sun’s rays on our planet. The project has space bubbles and consists of the possible deviation of the sun’s rays towards the Earth. Learn more about it in this article.

According to a study carried out by the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the main body responsible for disseminating data on global warming, temperatures on the planet began to increase in the 9th century, are currently around 0.7ºC higher and continue to grow.

The continuous emission of gases from the burning of fossil fuels and other polluting energy sources, as currently seen in our view of unsustainable development, increases the heat in the atmosphere, causing the greenhouse effect.

How to contain global warming?

Some measures necessary to contain global warming challenge our current production model, such as the shift in energy sources to renewable and non-polluting alternatives, the preservation of biomes and the cultivation of green areas.

Another way would be to reduce the production of waste and use recycling as a measure, thus avoiding pollution and methane gas emissions common in landfill areas. However, what has been done is far from fulfilling any objective set by environmentalists who study the subject.

What are the best and worst scenarios predicted by scientists?

In the best scenario, considering that man manages to change his habits, reduce the emission of pollutants into the atmosphere and comply with international pacts based on the recommendations of environmentalists, the Earth’s temperature would increase by up to 1ºC in 80 years.

In the worst case scenario, if global warming continues at the rate we are at without anything being done about it, by 2100 temperatures will have risen to 4ºC.

The purpose of space bubbles

Space bubbles are a barrier made of ultra-thin films of silicon and other transparent materials solid enough to block heat or some of it coming from the sun towards Earth. This discovery could help mitigate the effects of climate change.

Importantly, these space bubbles are only part of the work of protecting the Earth from solar radiation, and should work together to reduce the impact of our existence on the planet.