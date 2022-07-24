Sport agrees to hire coach Claudinei Oliveira, ex-Operário, to replace Lisca | sport

Sport will make official this Sunday the agreement with the coach of Claudinei Oliveira, 52 years old, who was fired last Wednesday from Operário.

The coach, who directed Sport in the Brazilian Championship in 2018, is already arriving this Monday in Recife to start work for the match next Thursday, against Guarani, in Ilha do Retiro, for the 21st round of the Série A. B, when it will make its debut.

Another two names that came to be sought after by the Sport board to replace Lisca, who exchanged Leão for Santos, were Eduardo Baptista and Bruno Pivetti. However, conversations with Claudinei Oliveira progressed faster. Before, the leaders had already heard negatives from Guto Ferreira and Daniel Paulista.

Claudinei Oliveira, by the way, was an old desire of the red-black leadership, which came to negotiate with him in March, after the resignation of the Paraguayan Gustavo Florentín. But the technician had just closed with the Worker. Sport would end up hiring Gilmar Dal Pozzo.

Claudinei Oliveira took over Operário in the semifinal of the Campeonato Paranaense, losing on penalties to Maringá. In all, the coach directed the Phantom in 20 matches, with five wins, six draws and nine defeats, a 35% success rate.

In Sport, the coach commanded the team in 16 games in the Brazilian Championship, winning five wins, four draws and seven defeats. A yield of 39.5%.

In his resume, Claudinei Oliveira also has passages through Santos, Goiás, Paraná, Athletico Paranaense, Vitória, Chapecoense, Botafogo-SP and Avaí, with which he won access to Serie A last year.

