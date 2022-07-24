Synopsis and review of today’s Supercine

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

From 00:20, Globo shows the film One Crazy Night on Supercine. The 2011 American retro comedy film is directed by Michael Downse and written by Jackie and Jeff Filgo. The title comes from a song of the same name, by Eddie Money, from 1986, and airs right after the program Altas Horas.

Synopsis for One Night More Than Crazy

Matt Franklin is a brilliant young man who graduated from MIT, a prestigious American university course. He completely ignores materialism and decides to take the opposite path of the one that could earn him high salaries. Matt gets a job at a movie rental store, but he changes his mind when his high school sweetheart, Tori, walks into the store and invites him to an end-of-summer party. With the help of his twin and his best friend, Matt creates a plan to change the course of his life.

Cast

In One Crazy Night, Topher Grace stars as Matthew “Matt” Franklin; Anna Faris as Wendy Franklin; Dan Fogler as Barry Nathan and Teresa Palmer as Tori Frederking. Meanwhile, Chris Pratt plays Kyle Masterson; Michael Biehn as Bill Franklin; Lucy Punch as Shelly.

Michelle Trachtenberg is Ashley; Demetri Martin is Carlos; Michael Ian Black is Pete Bering; Bob Odenkirk is Mike; Angie Everhart is Trisha Anderson. On the other hand, Jay Jablonski is Benji; Edwin Hodge is Bryce; Candace Kroslak is Ally; Nathalie Kelley is Beth; Robert Hoffman is Tyler “Dance Machine” Jones;

Ryan Bittle is Rick Herrington and Seth Gabel is Brent Tufford.

Trailer for A Crazy Night

Box office

The film opened at #11 behind with $3,464,679 in its opening weekend in 2003 theaters in the United States and Canada. One Crazy Night grossed $6,928,068 domestically, well below its $19 million budget.

Where to watch A Crazy Night?

If you can’t watch the movie One Crazy Nightknow that the title is only available for rent on the following streaming platforms: Google Play Movies & TV, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

critique

One Crazy Night had a mixed reception. That being said, on Metacritic, the film received a score of 42%, based on 28 professional reviews. Users of the site, on the other hand, gave it a score of 6.3. Meanwhile, on Rotten Tomatoes, the film received a favorable rating of just 28%.

