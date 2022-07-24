The babel of the future: Meta’s ambitious artificial intelligence system

Biblical tradition says that Noah’s descendants built a huge tower to touch the heavens. Dissatisfied with the boldness of humans, God punished them, causing men to speak different languages ​​and, thus, no longer understand each other. This is the origin of the myth of the Tower of Babel, which would have given rise to the thousands of languages ​​we know today. The Polish doctor Lázaro Zamenhof (1859-1917) tried to solve the problem by formulating what would be a universal language, Esperanto, but the idea never took off. Now, Mark Zuckerberg, the American billionaire founder of Facebook, presents what would be the most effective solution to break down all language barriers. “The ability to communicate with anyone in any language is a superpower that humanity has always dreamed of, and artificial intelligence will deliver that,” said the CEO of Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in justifying his investment. .

New details of Zuckerberg’s ambitious projects called No Language Left Behind and Universal Speech Translator have just been revealed. The first intends to expand text translation services to all corners of the planet, with 200 languages ​​covered – almost double what Google Translate offers -, benefiting the so-called “low-resource languages”, such as African, Asian languages ​​and dialects. and indigenous, or even Europeans, such as Icelandic and Maltese. According to Meta, 20% of the world’s population is not well served for this purpose. The second plan, even more daring, aims to build systems that translate speech from one language to another in real time. With the help of researchers and native speakers, Meta aims to develop a unique system, with perfect translations of virtually any known language on the planet.

Behind the humanitarian issues, there are obviously commercial intentions. With a broader translation on its networks, Meta can better target its advertising (source of 98% of its revenues) and create a differential for its great project: the augmented reality glasses that will sustain the dream of the metaverse, the virtual world that replicates reality through digital devices, the Holy Grail of technology, in the billionaire’s words.

If Zuckerberg’s promise is confirmed, it will mean a remarkable evolution of current translation tools. Launched in 2006, Google Translate revolutionized the market and since then new initiatives have emerged, especially from Asia. In the beginning, translation applications used a statistical process, similar to a dictionary lookup, which caused bizarre agreement errors or meaningless sentences, as there are identical words with different meanings. In 2016, Google changed the model to the so-called neural system, a machine learning concept that simulates the behavior of human neurons. While algorithms are useful for travel and everyday activities, there are plenty of bottlenecks — and nothing replaces the work of professional translators and interpreters. Five years ago, Facebook itself found itself in an awkward position after a Palestinian man was arrested in Israel after posting a photo next to a bulldozer with the simple caption “good morning” in Arabic. The phrase was wrongly translated by the social network to “attack them” in Hebrew and “hurt them” in English.

Meta’s initiatives are commendable for their inclusiveness, but audio projects will take a long time to thrive. “To translate a speech, it is necessary to interpret the message, pass it to text, to another voice, and it involves issues of accent and lack of clarity”, says Brazilian Sheila Castilho, a specialist in automatic translation at the City University of Dublin, in Ireland. “It’s complex, but advances are happening.” According to Castilho, we are far from the reality narrated in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (1979), classic by Douglas Adams, according to which a type of fish introduced into the ears of cosmic travelers allows them to understand all languages. Zuckerberg wants to be the new-age traveler — but there’s a long road ahead.

Published in VEJA of July 27, 2022, issue nº 2799