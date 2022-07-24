“The loser will always complain more”; Miranda ‘pins’ Palmeiras about elimination in the Copa do Brasil

The derby between São Paulo and Palmeiras for the return game of the Copa do Brasil took place a few weeks ago, but it still continues to be talked about among fans and even the team’s players. That’s because some moves of the match had a questionable outcome that ended up influencing the result.

The main move that generated numerous controversies was the one that resulted in São Paulo’s goal, in the penalty suffered by Calleri. The VAR did not draw the line to know if the striker was in an irregular position or not. This Saturday (23), in an interview with journalist André Hernan, defender Miranda, from SPFC, expressed his opinion on what had happened and used a ‘needy’ tone.

“The game against Palmeiras gave us confidence. The loser will always complain more. We played 180 minutes and they are discussing a move. This is a sign that our strength is very great“, said the defender of São Paulo.

On the web, the Palmeiras fans did not seem to take the opposing defender’s statement: “How many chances of goals did SP create? You passed, congratulations, but this story that you are trying to create that Palmeiras was not MUCH superior, does not exist. Palmeiras was better, and did not pass”, said one of the netizens.

The CBF has already acknowledged the mistake made and ‘sent’ the referees responsible for the match to the Refereeing Performance Assistance Program (PADA), in addition to removing them from the scale of the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship.