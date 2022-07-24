The Russos/Chris Evans and 9 other director and actor duos with MCU and non-MCU movies » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

As the gray man comes to Netflix, writers/directors Joe and Anthony Russo are collaborating with Captain America star Chris Evans once again. Given the vast volume of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this isn’t the first time a director has collaborated with an actor within the superhero franchise and gone on to team up on other ventures.

For example, James Gunn has had recurring collaborators like Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker in his MCU and DCEU ventures. Then there’s Taika Waititi who helped his Wild Hunt star Sam Neill sneak in for a surprise appearance in Thor: Ragnarok.

With Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Joe and Anthony Russo turned a superhero movie into a spy thriller and cemented their position in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Its success was followed by more MCU blockbusters like Civil War, Avengers: Infinity Warand End of the game.

A recurring part of all these films was, of course, Chris Evans rehearsing the role of Captain America. The most anticipated movie of the Russos’ post-MCU career found them reuniting with Evans, who plays a villain for a change. He plays a rogue colleague of the protagonist Ryan Gosling’s CIA agent.

Jon Favreau’s debut in the second year of the MCU Iron Man The trilogy introduced Black Widow, who turned into one of Scarlett Johansson’s best roles. While Johannsson went on to appear in several MCU films (even landing her solo venture), she has had a few non-MCU partnerships with Favreau.

In addition to a supporting role in his Slice of Life comedy Chef, she also voiced the snake Kaa in Favreau’s remake of the Disney animated classic. The Jungle Book. Renowned for voice roles like Samantha in YourKaa proved to be a brief and popular role in Johansson’s multi-genre filmography.

Taika Waititi crossed for the first time with Jurassic Park cast member Sam Neill for his adventure comedy Wild Hunt, in which he played a temperamental uncle of Julian Denninson’s protagonist. While the latter ended up getting a role deadpool 2 later, Neill also got a taste of Marvel with a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok.

Alongside Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth, he appears as one of the Asgardian stage actors who re-enact the tales of Thor’s life. Neill makes a hilarious impression of Odin and continues to reprise the role in the Waititi sequel Thor: Love and Thunder.

Even though Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man was introduced in The Russos Civil warthe character received some of his most emotional moments infinity war. The scene involving Parker dying at the hands of Tony Stark, in particular, proved to be a major heart-rending one.

While Holland continued his successful run in the MCU with the other Spider-Man solo films, he also experimented with more serious roles on the side. This included a lead role in the crime thriller Cherry which found him collaborating once again with Joe and Anthony Russo. Even though the film drew mixed reactions, Cherry even proved to show Holland’s versatility as an actor.

Aside from Michael Rooker, if there’s one man people can find in almost every James Gunn movie, it’s his brother Sean Gunn. The actor had previously appeared in Gunn’s dark comedy Super followed by two roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Not only did he appear as Yondu’s henchman Kraglin, but he also performed motion capture for Rocket Raccoon.

Continuing his motion capture skills, he also had a brief role in Gunn’s opinion. The Suicide Squad playing Weasel Man. Furthermore, he also had a live appearance in the same movie as Calendar Man.

Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi have become one of the best acting/directing duos since they first collaborated on the horror hit. the evil dead. Campbell’s character Ash Williams has redefined the boundaries of the horror-comedy genre with Raimi also directing him in the film’s two sequels.

In addition, Campbell has always guaranteed participation in other Raimi films, such as Spider man trilogy and its last MCU movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He appears as a hot dog vendor on Earth-838 who is subjected to a spell by Strange. Campbell appears briefly midway through the film and in the post-credits scene as he displays his effortless comedic timing.

Even though Robert Downey Jr. had a life off-screen in the 2000s, his film credits have still garnered some critical acclaim, such as the underrated neo-noir thriller Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. The film follows the misadventures of a thief and a private detective when they are caught in the murder of a Hollywood actress. The film benefited greatly from the onscreen chemistry of Val Kilmer and Robert Downey Jr, as well as dialogue from Shane Black, who made his directorial debut with it.

When Black made his entry into the MCU, it only made sense for him to direct a film with Robert Downey Jr in the lead. Despite causing polarization reactions, Iron Man 3 proved to be a novel enough narrative to mark the beginning of Phase Two.

by Ryan Coogler Fruitvale Station marked one of the best directorial debuts in recent times. The gripping drama based on a true case of police brutality starred Michael B Jordan in the lead role, who received rave reviews for his performance at film festivals. Jordan and Coogler’s partnership was followed up on a higher level with Beliefthe split of Rocky franchise.

After playing boxer Adonis Creed, Jordan turned to a villain role in Coogler’s film. Black Panther. Like Erik Killmonger, the actor has added so much nuance to the character that several MCU viewers have even started to sympathize with him. All in all, Jordan and Coogler’s third collaboration has yielded one of the best villains in the MCU.

Michael Rooker has been James Gunn’s muse since the beginning of his career, having starred in Gunn’s underrated body horror debut. Slide. When Gunn got his big break in the MCU with Guardians of the Galaxy, he has ensured that Rooker has a crucial role as Yondu. Initially introduced as a villain, Yondu ends up being a caring father figure to Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord. Rooker reprized his act in the sequel and received rave reviews for his performance.

When Gunn switched between comic book universes and made his DC debut with The Suicide Squad, he again collaborated with Rooker, albeit for an extended appearance. He appears as the supervillain Savant in an intense intro sequence, but hilariously dies in a matter of minutes.

Iron Man marked a defining moment in superhero cinema. He established Jon Favreau as a trendsetter in modern pop culture, while Robert Downey Jr received one of the best returns an actor can dream of. The two creative collaborators and real-life friends crossed paths once again when Favreau decided to take a break from big-budget cinema and star in and act in a comedy centered around lighter food. Chef.

Downey Jr has a guest role in the film as he plays Marvin, the ex-husband of the protagonist’s wife. Even though Marvin shares a rocky relationship with Favreau’s titular chef, he’s the one who organizes a food truck for him.