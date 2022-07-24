The saturated and the rotten – 07/23/2022 – Muniz Sodré

In a well-considered interview, an evangelical pastor made a rare diagnosis of “rotting politics and religion.” There is, in fact, a time when every form of power, benign or evil, begins to wither. For the first type, the Russian sociologist Pitirim Sorokin, founder of the Harvard sociology department, conceived the hypothesis of “saturation”, that is, of the exhaustion of the historical possibilities of a social form. The second concerns autocratic forms, which trample the normality of social institutions.

It is thus possible to speak of the saturation of the canonical forms of representative democracy or, on another level, of a previously established formula of the cultural industry. Television and color weekly magazines provide a good example. In the 1960s and 1970s, magazines prospered in terms of audience and publicity until the inevitable saturation in the face of the attractions of television, which, in turn, is also trying today to circumvent the saturation of telenovelas with successful remakes. This is a reasonably normal phenomenon, within Sorokin’s theoretical scope.

Now, there is public talk of something beyond the mere saturated, which is the rotten. The pastor’s speech was explicit, but references and adjectives by opinion makers reveal a broad perception of cognitive decay in public behavior, which the president of the Republic has just shown to foreign diplomacy. Beyond that, however, is the very cohesive fabric of institutions, in the realm of religion and politics. Just look at the self-destructive rage of the political elite, which oscillates between the spurious and the eschatological. Or else, the “churches” that multiply like viruses or each other’s branches of commerce, amassing the maximum of the minimum income of legions of the unwary. It is as if there were septicemia of personal and collective dignity.

From a global perspective, this is all an effect of the exhaustion of democratic institutions, in the midst of the world turmoil of change. However, the regional levels of the phenomenon are diverse. This gives rise to the “fragile flower theory”, sociologist Anthony Giddens’s idea that democracy cannot grow on shallow ground, because its roots depend on deep soil and the accumulation of civic culture. It would be the type of growth that Gramsci identified as the “Westernization” of civil society, of which some signs were seen among us with the end of the military dictatorship.

But the already saturated politics was unable to perceive another type of sedimentation, that of Evil, soil of the current “transgenic” variant between the perverse and the disgusting. So we’ve reached the peak: not only things, but also a certain human substrate is going down the drain, beyond saturation and rotting into open hell, like untreated sewage.