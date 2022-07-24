The voice of the forgotten | spectacular sport

How long does it take for a wound to heal? When it comes to the Brazilian National Team in the ’82 World Cup, the question is different: do we want this wound to heal? The evidence proves not. The Cup ended forty years ago, Brazil and Italy were world champions after that game (Brazil, twice; Italy, once), but the match played on July 5, 1982 is still not over for fans, journalists, and, mainly for the Brazilian players who were part of that history.

1982 Reserves – Defeat Through the Eyes of the Bench

For supporting actors, emotions are even more special. How does it feel to be forgotten in an unforgettable team? Forty years later, Esporte Espetacular gave voice to the reserves of Telê Santana’s team. Some played a few minutes in the Cup, others watched the games from the stands, they didn’t even stay on the bench. They were, at the same time, near and far from a dream – a beautiful dream, while it lasted.

– Frustration is for everyone, for those who played and for those who didn’t – defines midfielder Batista, who also played in the ’78 World Cup in Argentina.

Show or competition?

The defeat to Italy in 82 opens an endless controversy: what is the safest way to win a Cup? The bitter taste of disqualification in Spain left the uncomfortable feeling that it is necessary to make a choice: to put on a show or to be more pragmatic and competitive?

– This is everyone’s big question. Is it worth giving up your technique to play ugly in order to win? Football is known by winners, right? But then I open quotes: that team did not win, but it is considered in the world as a good team, right? – remembers the goalkeeper Paulo Sérgio, “holder” of the bench in the five games of the Cup.

– The team was very technical. But in the context of a champion, you have to have other arguments too – says defender Edinho, who played three cups in a row (78, 82 and 86).

The two titles won later, in 1994 and 2002, added fuel to the discussion about the best recipe for victory.

– Maybe to play a tournament, a World Cup, you have to value a little more behind. That’s how Brazil won later, right? – recalls midfielder Renato, ex-Guarani and São Paulo, Zico’s reserve in 1982.

Another reserve defender, Juninho Fonseca (ex-Ponte Preta, Vasco and Corinthians), thinks that the formula for winning a World Cup is balance.

– As much as the indication of the coaching staff opened up the prospect that we would win for the number of goals we score, I know that sometimes we win for the small number of goals we concede. There are times when you have to go after the result, regardless of your performance. The result sometimes forces you to break some protocols.

What protocols should be broken? Play ugly? Mark more more effectively? Make more fouls?

– It was a light team, which did not know how to be missed. Why didn’t Brazil play like Italy? Brazil didn’t know how to play like that. The players who were on the field didn’t know how to play like that. Have you ever seen Falcão give a stroller? Luisinho didn’t know how to hit anyone. It was about positioning – recalls Paulo Sérgio, who is now a presenter and commentator on TV Gazeta in Vitória (ES).

The rumor that turned out to be true

Those who defend a more closed, pragmatic Selection of 82, especially in the match against Italy, are almost unanimous in citing a player: Batista was missing from the bench. The former midfielder for Inter, Grêmio, Palmeiras and Lazio (Italy) knew how to score and play. He had been one of the characters in the previous game, the 3-1 victory over Argentina: shortly after replacing Zico, he was violently fouled by Maradona, who was sent off.

For forty years Batista has denied a rumor: that he was not on the bench against Italy because of the violent entry of the Argentine star. Batista assures him that he had complete playing conditions.

– Who came to talk to me on the morning of the game and ask if I was ok was Gilberto Tim, physical trainer. He told me: “Tele wants to build the bank and wanted to know how you are doing”. I joked with Tim: “Look, if he wants to, I can even go out and play. Zero bullet”. Because of Tim’s conversation with me, I thought: “At least I’m in the bank”. When I saw it, at the time, my name was not on it. Bah…Frustration again – recalls Batista.

– In my understanding, Batista should have stayed on the bench and should have entered the game. I’m not defending him, no – said Juninho.

The fact is indisputable: the Brazilian team of 82 is more remembered than some world champion teams. While it hasn’t escaped many tactical revisions over these forty years, it still persists as a synonym for beautiful football.

– It was a pleasure to see the team play. The team played happily. You know when you pack up the crowd and go for a game? With friends? Playing on the side of those who know how to play is the best thing you have, man – recalls Paulo Sérgio.

The team that did not win the World Cup in Spain has already been mentioned by coaches such as Pep Guardiola.

– Those who like played games were inspired by that team – recalls Edinho, who soon after the Cup moved to Italian football to defend Udinese.

– We are talking about this because that moment was special and will continue to be special – highlights Pedrinho Vicencote, Junior’s reserve in Spain.

Juninho sums up the feeling of gratitude for the moments of joy that were interrupted by the defeat of that 5th of July at Estádio do Sarriá.