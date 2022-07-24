Thieves return watch after realizing it was fake; see the video

“They brought it back saying ‘Sorry, sorry’, perhaps as an attempt to get him not to report it,” said Antonio Visconti.

Borrelli said the square has been a hub of criminal activity for some time. “In 2019 there was a ‘stesa’ [técnica de intimidação da máfia] with children shooting into the sky. Another time, in 2018, there were delinquents circling the crowd, armed, to shoot another criminal. We had video of people running away in the middle of the square.

The watch, if real, would have been a top prize for thieves. “They thought it was worth 300,000 euros,” said Francesco Emilio Borrelli, a councilor for the Campania region for the Europa Verde party, which campaigns against crime in Naples.

“A few weeks ago I shared a video of someone filming a Tiktok swimming in the fountain. In the evening, [a praça] becomes illegal parking.

“I have been reporting problems in that square for some time, but there is no surveillance. It is a few meters from the city hall, the superintendence [histórica] and the army headquarters, and one of the squares most frequented by tourists. the least safe areas of the city, and it must be one of the safest.”