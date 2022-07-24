Thursday, on TV: rabbits, football and the music that demands “Respect” | TV

Admin 8 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

MOVIE THEATER

respect
TVCine Top, 5:40 pm
Written by Tracey Scott Wilson and directed by newcomer Liesl Tommy, a biopic about Aretha Franklin — songwriter, pianist, owner of a voice that defined soul and symbol of the African-American struggle for civil rights and women’s emancipation. In her skin appears Jennifer Hudson, chosen by Aretha herself even before her death in 2018, accompanied by Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan and Mary J. Blige.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Record will show Police in Power of the Mafia

Record will show on Tela Máxima this Saturday (23) the film Police in Power of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved