Today’s Afternoon Session: see which movie TV Globo will show this Monday (25) – Zoeira

Today's Afternoon Session: see which movie TV Globo will show this Monday (25)

THE ‘Afternoon session‘ will show this Monday (25) the film ‘No Reservations‘ starring Aaron Eckhart and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

SYNOPSIS

Kate Armstrong is the chef at an upscale Manhattan restaurant. She takes her job very seriously, which makes people around her intimidate with her way.

His perfectionist nature is put to the test when Nick is hired, a lively sous-chef who tries to cheer everyone up in the kitchen and enjoys listening to opera while he works. At the same time, Kate has to deal with the sudden arrival of Zoe, her nine-year-old niece, who feels out of place in her aunt’s routine.

WATCH THE TRAILER

DATASHEET

Original Title: No Reservations
Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily Rabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones
Voice actors: Kate: Mabel Cezar / Nick: Dario De Castro / Zoe: Bruna Laynes / Paula: Izabel Lira / Leah: Fabíola Martins / Sena:Alexandre Moreno / Bernadette: Priscila Amorim / Bob: Duda Espinoza / Therapist: Samir Murad / Christine: Iara Riça / School Director: Rita Lopes / Mario: Carlos Seidl
Directed by: Scott Hicks

