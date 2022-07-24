trailers and news you need to see

Listen up, fans of geeky stuff: San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is happening right now, which means news, trailers, and trailers for upcoming movies, TV shows, games, games, and more.

Here’s a selection of the highlights as we’ve picked out some of the coolest stuff to inject right into your eyes from SDCC 2022. We’ll keep adding more as the panels open over the weekend.

black adam

Black Adam brings DC’s anti-hero movie to theaters October 21 and new trailer He hinted at the moral choices Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will face in the film.

Shazam: Wrath of the Gods



Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the 2019 sequel, will bring more magical superheroes to theaters on December 21st. There’s a new trailer During Saturday’s Warner Bros. shoot, she revealed Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as a pair of very creepy villains.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts on Amazon Prime Video on September 2 and new trailer This gave us another taste of the prequel show. The show takes place in the second age of Middle-earth, and it sure looks like a great evil Sauron intends to spread darkness across the land.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer

Chris Pine is a poet who makes plans and plays the lute, Michelle Rodriguez is a barbarian, Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page from the Gray Man is a warrior, Justice Smith is a magician, and Sophia Lillis is a shape-shifting priestess. They pull off a heist in a seemingly fun fantasy adventure, complete with classic D&D creatures like dragons, prank monsters, Imitation, Owlbear, and Hugh Grant.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur clip

This hilarious Marvel animated series has a great soundtrack, announced at SDCC: Alison Brie, David Diggs, Maya Hawke (from Stranger Things), Jennifer Hudson, Cobie Smulders, Craig Robinson, India Moore, Mae Kalamawi (Moon Knight), Method Mann ( !), Wesley Snipes (!!) and astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison (!!!). Lawrence Fishburne also stars, as he was instrumental in creating the entire project. Coming in 2023 to Disney Channel and Disney Plus, the animated series sees the Diamond White star as Lunella Lafayette, a 13-year-old genie who is well partnered with a dinosaur.

Gotham Knights Batgirl trailer

Gotham Knights Batman spinoff is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on October 25. In the game, you play the role of batman’s comrades robinAnd the night suite Red cap Or Batgirl, and at SDCC, a new trailer focuses on the latter, aka Barbara Gordon. Images and clips from the game show the purple and yellow-clad criminal showing off her fighting skills, weapons and glider head on the streets of Gotham.

I’m a Groot Trailer

Your favorite treetop superhero returns in this Huge Cute I Groot Trailer.

X-Men 97 release date

Marvel animation Reboot of the popular 90s cartoon X-Men It will air on Disney Plus in Fall 2023.

Spider-Man: New Year release date

I don’t know if you’ve heard of this Spider-Man character, but he seems to deserve his own animated series. Spider-Man: Year One Elsewhere on Disney Plus in 2024.

What if…? Season 2 release date

Marvel animated series What if…? Returning to Disney Plus in early 2023. The first series brought back elements of the multiverse that have proved important in recent MCU movies, so season two could also be a testing ground for more great elements of the MCU.

Marvel Zombies release date

Speaking of what if…? , one episode took us to a branch of the MCU multiverse that is controlled by the undead. This is expanded to full Marvel Zombies animated series on Disney Plus – But not until 2024.

Teen Wolf: movie trailer

When the moon is full, Teen Wolf transforms from a movie, then a TV show, and then a movie again. Streaming service Paramount Plus has shown a new trailer for the film that brings together the cast of the 2011 TV show, including Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed and Tyler “Superman” Hoechlin. They appeared in 6 seasons of inhuman adventures based on the Michael J. Fox movie in the 80’s, and now they’re adding shadow ninjas and more supernatural action.

National Treasure: On the Edge of History

There’s no Nicolas Cage in this Disney Plus TV reboot of the scavenger hunt family adventure movies, but Harvey Keitel and Justin Bartha do. The teaser features Lizette Oliveira as a new generation of Tomb Raider, sorry, national treasure hunter.

victim

The new Predator movie was shown to the public at SDCC ahead of its August 5 streaming release on Hulu (in the US) and Disney Plus elsewhere.

Mike Judge Beavis and Boot Head

Streamer Paramount Plus also revealed a clip of a ’90s-era metallic Beavis and Boothead reboot, which premieres on August 4th.

The Wheel of Time season 3 series

Revamped Amazon Prime Video Fantastic Series wheel of time, based on the books by Robert Jordan, for a third season before the second season even began airing. Amazon also announced a series of shorts leading up to the second season.

andor

SDCC visitors can check out the next fashion Disney Plus Star Wars SeriesBroadcast on August 31.

Dragonzord Power Rangers Revealed $132

hasbro

Hasbro showed a higher end $132 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Dragonzord, which was revealed by CNET ahead of a Boom Studios panel on Thursday. Part of Hasbro’s Project Zord Ascension line, the Dragonzord can be combined with the older Megazord from this line in both Super Megazord and Battle Mode.

