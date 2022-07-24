Turkish leaves, Cuca enters: Atlético-MG dismisses a coach again after 876 days; remember who was the last | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG once again fired a coach, which had not happened for two and a half years. The departure of Turco, option of the alvinegra board, occurs 876 days after the club fired the Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel, on February 27, 2020. He left the position after elimination to the modest Afogados-PE in the Copa do Brasil.

Since then, two coaches have passed through the club. Dudamel’s replacement was Jorge Sampaoli, who took over the team, gained important reinforcements at the beginning of the pandemic and was third in the 2020 Brasileirão, which ended in February 2021, just three points behind the champion Flamengo.

Before the last round of the Brasileirão, however, Atlético-MG already knew that it would not have the coach for the 2021 season. Although there was internal wear and tear, mainly due to Sampaoli’s relationship with the board, the coach’s departure did not come from Galo.

The Argentine resigned amid a proposal from France’s Olympique de Marseille. He left the European club, also of his own accord, this month. At the time of Sampaoli’s departure, Rodrigo Caetano had taken over the executive board of Atlético-MG just over a month ago. He had to go to the market for the first time in search of the coach. Cuca was chosen.

The 2013 Libertadores champion returned to Galo with a contract valid until December 2022. He had difficulties at first, including in his relationship with Hulk, but he commanded the most victorious team in alvinegra history, winning Mineiro, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro in 2021.

Once again the work was interrupted by the will of the coach. At the end of December, he met with the board of Atlético-MG and resigned due to family problems. Unlike what happened in 2020 and 2021, however, the chosen replacement did not succeed.

Turco leaves Galo with 45 games and 69.7% success. He won Mineiro and Supercopa do Brasil, but fell in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, and the performance in the Brazilian did not please.

Atlético-MG closed with Cuca to replace Mohamed. The Rooster continues in search of the consecutive championship of the Brazilian Championship. At this moment, the team is fighting for the top of the competition, with 32 points, four less than the leader Palmeiras. The team from São Paulo is also the opponent of Galo in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, the title most desired by the club this season.

