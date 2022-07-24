UFC: Aspinall Injures Knee Early, Blaydes Wins Main Event at 15s | combat

The UFC Blaydes vs Aspinall main event ended in a frustrating way for the crowd at the O2 Arena in London and for MMA fans around the world. In the duel that led this Saturday’s card, Tom Aspinall suffered a knee injury early on and saw his opponent, Curtis Blaydes, leave with the victory by TKO at 15s of the first round.

Aspinall started by going up to the American and played the first combination. As he landed a low kick and retreated, he felt the injury when stepping with his right leg and fell, putting his hand on his knee while screaming in pain. Blaydes immediately stopped, and the center referee stopped the fight.

The Englishman was on a streak of eight straight wins, five of them since he was hired by Ultimate. Blaydes won his third consecutive fight this Saturday.

Pimblett submits Leavitt

Billed to be the next British MMA star, the charismatic Paddy Pimblett did well in London. He submitted Jordan Leavitt with a rear naked choke at 2:46 of the second round and won his fifth straight win, the last three for the UFC.

After the victory, he gave an interview, paid tribute to a friend who committed suicide a few days ago and was moved to leave the Octagon.

Krylov runs over Gustafsson

Nikita Krylov took no notice of Alexander Gustafsson. With an overwhelming performance, he knocked the Swede down twice and got the knockout at 1min07s of the first round. The Ukrainian held back his rival’s momentum at the start and imposed harsh punishment by laying his hands on his opponent. He recovered from a two-game losing streak.

McCann raises the crowd with a beautiful knockout

Molly McCann made the fans happy in her second fight on the main card. The Englishwoman needed just 3min52s to get the technical knockout against Hannah Goldy in a flyweight clash (up to 57kg). The “Meatball” landed a spinning elbow squarely in the face of Goldy, who still received a series of punches until the interruption of the central referee.

It was McCann’s third straight win, who now has 13 wins and four career losses. Goldy, meanwhile, has lost for the third time in four engagements since she was signed to the UFC.

