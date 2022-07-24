Understand why Geromel was substituted against Ponte Preta

Around 44,000 fans were present at Arena do Grêmio and witnessed the 2-1 victory against Ponte Preta this Saturday (23), for the 20th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship, the first commitment of the second round of the competition. With the three points conquered, Tricolor Gaúcho reaches 36 in the classification table and is now vice-leader, as it surpassed Vasco and Bahia, who lost their commitments in the round.

Gremio goal today! Campaz scores the second over Ponte Preta

However, a scene caught the attention and worried the fans present at the Arena do Grêmio and the other Grêmio supporters who followed the match in other ways. Defender Pedro Geromel was substituted at halftime, giving way to Rodrigues. This fact caused curiosity about what could have happened to the idol and captain of Tricolor Gaúcho, since the athlete had played in all the games and minutes of the competition so far.

However, the fact was clarified only after the game. In a press conference after the end of the match, coach Roger Machado spoke about the clash and the situation of Pedro Geromel. The coach revealed that the player felt he had a “heavy leg”, and decided to change it so as not to risk that something more serious could happen during the match.

“Pedro felt his legs weigh down. In a player like him, we need to look and take a different measure. It wasn’t to preserve, we didn’t think the game was won. We made the switch out of fear that if he stayed on the field he would have something more serious,” he said.

However, the situation shouldn’t be alarming and get in the way of Pedro Geromel being in the next game. Grêmio faces Chapecoense next Tuesday (26), at 18:30, at Arena Conda, in Chapecó, Santa Catarina. Tricolor Gaúcho will travel by bus and will travel this Sunday (24) to the place of the match, having prepared the next training session on the eve of the match.