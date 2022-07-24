Understand why Google may remove Tinder from the Play Store

O Google decided to file a lawsuit against Match Group, publisher of the social network tinder. The accusation sustained by the company would be that Match Group had done business in bad faith, breaking the contract. However, that conflict began in May, when the dating app company filed a lawsuit against YouTube, asserting monopoly policies on billing. So, check out this article for more details on why the Google may remove Tinder from the Play Store.

Learn why Google may remove Tinder from its catalog

Google recently filed a new lawsuit against Match Group, claiming the company was not paying to have its app on the Play Store. It is worth remembering that Google charges a 15% fee on the first US$ 1 million (R$ 5.4 million) of annual app development revenue.

This refusal, according to the complaint, “puts the group at an advantage over other app developers who honor their agreements and fairly compensate Google for the benefits they receive.”

However, not only is the search for financial return being sought, but also the possibility of the company permanently deleting the Tinder application from the Play Store. With this, according to Businessofapps, more than 75 million people would be affected by this change, which is the number of active users of the platform at the beginning of 2022.

more problems

In 2021, both the App Store and Play Store owners worked hard to block a project that was fighting fees in the app stores. In this regard, Match Group, along with Epic Games, harshly criticized the high maintenance fees to allow apps to stay active on the platforms. In addition, the lawsuit filed in May by Match Group against Google was about the problem of the great control that the owners of online stores had.