Uruguayan winger abandons concentration and must leave Dynamo Moscow

player of dynamo of moscow, right-back Guillermo Varela may be leaving Russia. The 29-year-old Uruguayan left the club’s concentration on Saturday and was not included for the duel against Torpedo, for the local championship, this Sunday.

According to the local press, Varela does not want to remain in the team and may trigger the FIFA clause that suspends the contract for one year due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Dinamo manifested itself, confirmed the information and criticized the athlete’s attitude and also the decision of the highest football entity.

– Uruguayan winger Guillermo Varela will not participate in today’s Russian Championship match against Torpedo. Our club considers the player’s actions as a breach of contract – said Dynamo.

– Dinamo has repeatedly expressed its attitude towards FIFA’s decision of 21 June 2022, which makes it possible to suspend the current contract until 30 June 2023. This decision is clearly provocative and discriminatory towards all Russian football – he said. the club – completed the club.

In recent days, “ESPN” of Uruguay reported that the athlete had negotiations with Flamengo. This Sunday, Brazilian journalist Fábio Aleixo, who lives in Russia, reported that Rubro-Negro is still in talks with the athlete and that a definition should come out this Monday.