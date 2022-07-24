Vasco is relegated from Brasileirão Feminino A2 after draw with Botafogo | Brazilian female a2 series

Vasco suffered relegation this Saturday to the third division of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. The club drew 2-2 with rival Botafogo, for the sixth round of Série A2, and was among the four worst campaigns in the competition.

Vasco ended the first phase with just three points in six games. They were in the bottom of Group B and among the four worst campaigns of the competition.

Draw in the classic lowered Vascaínas — Photo: João Pedro Isidro/Vasco

Vasco needed the victory to stay in the second national division. After Bota took the lead, the team managed a lightning comeback in the second half, with two goals in three minutes, but took the tie in the 38th minute.

Botafogo played lighter in the last game of the first phase because they were already classified for the knockout stage. The team went to 11 points with this Saturday’s tie and secured the second place in the bracket. Bahia was the leader of the group. The two advance to the quarterfinals.