Vasco must have interim for two games; 777 will give an opinion on the choice of the new coach | vasco

The pressure on Maurício Souza became unbearable after the defeat to Vila Nova and culminated in the coach’s dismissal this Sunday. The decision was taken jointly by President Jorge Salgado and football manager Carlos Brazil in a meeting with the coach, at CT Moacyr Barbosa, after the delegation’s return to Rio – he had no contact with the squad, which will re-introduce itself this Monday.

The club’s understanding is that the football department corrected a wrong decision by hiring Maurício exactly 42 days ago. If the different characteristics between coach and squad were accentuated in the last rounds of Serie B, the future is uncertain. O Vasco plans to have interim Emílio Faro in charge of the team in the next two games and will have help from 777 in choosing a replacement.

Despite Jorge Salgado being resistant to changing coaches, the president suffered pressure from allies for Maurício’s resignation. He understood that the weather could get even worse next Thursday, in São Januário, in the game against CRB. Without the support of the crowd, which “has been playing against”, as one leader defined, with the protests in the last rounds, Vasco would not be able to reverse the current moment.

Vasco, under the command of Maurício, won just five points out of the 18 played in the last six games. It is currently third in Série B, with 35 points – ten less than the leader Cruzeiro, six ahead of Londrina, the fifth place.

The dismissal did not have the finger of 777 Partners, a company that is about to buy SAF Vascaína. She, however, will have an opinion on the choice of the substitute. The final word rests with the club, but the American group has given its opinion in the department until the process is concluded. So much so that he was not in favor of the name at the time of hiring.

In fact, Vasco’s board was unanimous against Maurício’s arrival, but Salgado paid for Carlos Brazil’s decision, which is weakened after the coach’s bad campaign. There were three wins, three defeats and two draws in Serie B.

The reading is that Maurício Souza also lost command of the group. The decision to veto Yuri Lara last Saturday and select the team with Zé Gabriel, who had not been a starter since Carioca, weakened the commander. Players were no longer aligned with Maurício’s work model.

There is still no negotiation in progress to replace the technical command of the team. It is believed that assistant coach Emílio Faro will be kept at least for the next two games while the board looks for the best solution.

Faro’s permanence is not ruled out until the 777 actually takes over the SAF, but the trend at the moment is for the parties to look for another coach. After the departure of Zé Ricardo, the company had as a favorite to take over coach André Jardine, who is currently in Mexico.

People heard by the report say that Vasco is unlikely to have any news on the edge of the field as early as Thursday. After the next two games, against CRB and Chapecoense, the team will have a 10-day window until the next commitment, against Ponte Preta. The club may use this time to make changes.

