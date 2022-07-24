Watch the video: Young man assaulted his girlfriend, left her locked up and posted a video

A 19-year-old girl was assaulted and held in private prison for two days by her 18-year-old boyfriend.

Caçapava – The victim’s aunt received a call from her sister who saw a video on WhatsApp groups with the victim being beaten. The content was filmed by the aggressor himself and sent to the young woman’s family.

In an interview with Bei, the young woman informed that the aggressions started on Monday morning (18) because of jealousy. (Source: Bei – Santa Maria)

“I couldn’t prove it wasn’t me on one occasion, and so I had to confess something I didn’t do. Then he started attacking me, and filmed me without my realizing it. After I was already with my friends, and recovering, he sent the video to my family”, said the young woman.

People close to the suspect went to the residence to remove the aggressor and release the young woman who was detained for two days. The aggressor fled the city, but there is already a request for preventive arrest.

The accused, who turned 18 two weeks ago, has a history with the police when he was a minor.

The relationship

The young woman reported having met the aggressor in February 2021. The two began to live together in January of this year, in a house in the same courtyard where his uncles lived. Discussions out of jealousy and aggression would have started at the end of 2021.