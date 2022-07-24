We tell you why “Only Murders in the Building” is so hyped

The first episodes of the second season of “Only Murders in the Building” are now available on Star+. In this new wave of chapters, after the shocking death of the chairman of the Arconia board, Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel work frantically to unmask the killer.

However, some complications arise along the way. The little trio ends up publicly involved in the murder, becoming the subject of a competing podcast, and ultimately, they still have to deal with the group of New York neighbors who believe they are the real killers.

Launched in 2021, the series has become a darling of the public and critics. Incidentally, the second season also arrived full of praise. With an original theme and a strong cast, the result (hardly) would be different, right? With that in mind, we separate some reasons that explain the hype of the production. Come and see!

true crime

For those who don’t know, the series was conceived by Steve Martin more than 10 years ago and today we already realize that the production is a landmark in pop culture. Using current themes, the work becomes original by approaching a path still little explored in audiovisual and that has been gaining full strength: true crime.

In addition, the plot has an intelligent and unique language, even metalinguistic, since much of the humor refers to the series itself. The style pleased the public, leading the season to reach the milestone of 100% approval on “Rotten Tomatoes”, a specialized website that gathers the main critics of films and series.

mix of genres

The most comedy combination true crime it was made in the right dosage and is one of the main points of production support. Thus, the series becomes a great choice for those who want to watch a comedy to laugh and relax, but without giving up a good involving mystery – those in which we create several theories to try to discover the real culprits.

Chemistry between the protagonists

In the main cast, we find the unlikely but successful union between two comedy veterans. Martin Short, Steve Martin next to our darling Selena Gomez.

With the unmissable chemistry, the longtime friends count on the artist’s help to make the plot even funnier and the clash between generations is the strong point of the interaction between the trio.

Participations (more) than specials

Finally, it is still worth remembering the heavy names that make up the cast. Tine Fey (Mean Girls), Sting (former member of the band ‘The Police’), Jane Lynch (Glee), Nathan Lane (Modern Family), Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad) and Shirley MacLaine (Tender Bonds) are some of the guests who arrive to add up and who, even with less screen time, also steal the show.