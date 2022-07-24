What are the requirements for CS:GO on PC?

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is one of the most popular first-person shooters in the world and is also extremely active in the esports scene. Despite this, the title makes it possible to play even with not very powerful specifications on PCs and notebooks with Windows, macOS and Linux systems.

The game is so popular in Brazil that, recently, it yielded a record of simultaneous views in a live broadcast by the Gaulês streamer — during a match of CS:GOmore than 434 thousand viewers were watching the live.

Anyway, players CS:GO must have equipment with minimum specifications to run the game smoothly. Therefore, the voxel met the game’s minimum requirements for each of the operating systems.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive offers five modes: casual, demolition, arms race, deathmatch and competitive.Source: Steam

Minimum requirements for Windows

Operating System: Windows 7/Vista/XP;

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom X3 8750

Memory: 2 GB of RAM;

Video Card: Graphics card must be 256 MB or more and support DirectX 9 and Pixel Shader 3.0;

DirectX: Version 9.0c;

Disk space: 15 GB of free space.

Minimum requirements for macOS

Operating system: OS X 10.11 (El Capitan) or newer;

Processor: Intel Core Duo processor (2GHz or higher);

Memory: 2 GB of RAM;

Video Card: ATI Radeon HD 2400 or better / NVIDIA 8600M or better;

Disk space: 15 GB of free space.

Minimum requirements for SteamOS + Linux