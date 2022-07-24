Where are archived Messenger conversations located?

Anyone who uses Facebook Messenger must have already wondered where the archived Messenger conversations are. Archived messages are not displayed on the chat app’s home screen, and the way to access them, while simple, is hidden on the platform.

Next, find out where the archived conversations of Messenger for Android, iPhone (iOS) phones are located, in the desktop app and in the web version of the messenger.

How to view archived conversations in Messenger

In addition to directly accessing the archived conversations section in Messenger, you can search the messenger’s home screen. The platform will show all conversations with the search term, including those that are hidden.

It’s important to note that viewing an archived conversation does not mean that it will return to your Messenger’s main inbox. In this case, you will need to unarchive the conversation manually.

To view archived conversations in Messenger on your device, follow the tutorials below.

On the Facebook website:

Go to “facebook.com” (without quotes) and log in to your Facebook account; Click on the Messenger button on the left side menu; Next to “Chats”, in the upper left corner, click on the three dots icon; Click on “Archived Conversations”.

How to view archived Messenger conversations on the Facebook website (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

On the computer (web and desktop):

Go to “messenger.com” (without quotes) or open the desktop app on PC or Mac; In the upper left corner, click on your profile picture; Click on “Archived Conversations”.

How to view archived Messenger conversations in the desktop app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

On mobile (Android and iPhone):

Open the Messenger app on your cell phone; In the “Chats” tab, tap the three-line icon in the upper left corner; Tap “Archive” to see archived conversations in Messenger.

How to view archived Messenger conversations on mobile (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

I have archived conversations in Messenger. Is the person notified?

Not. Only you have access to the list of archived conversations in Messenger. People you hide the chat with are not notified.

How long are conversations archived in Messenger?

There is no time limit for leaving conversations archived in Messenger. They can stay there forever, or until you decide to delete or unarchive the chat.

Can I delete hidden conversations directly from the “Archive” section?

Yup. But remember: deleting a conversation permanently erases the message history. Once the conversation is removed, it cannot be recovered.

If I send a message, is the conversation still archived?

Not. As soon as you send a new message within an archived conversation, that chat automatically returns to your Messenger inbox.