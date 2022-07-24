Which digital accounts are worth it? Discussions in the TB Community – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

You blinked and the week is over. If you couldn’t stay on top of everything that happened in the last few days, this is your place! Which digital accounts to avoid? Extra Fee for Splitting Password on Netflix? Check out these and other highlights below. TB community between the 16th and 22nd of July.

In which digital banks to open an account? (Image: Vitor Pádua/ Tecnoblog)

Digital account, which ones are worth it and which ones to avoid?

Digital banks were born with the promise of revolutionizing people’s lives and ending bureaucracy. However, the dream has become a nightmare after users expose security flaws in fintechs like Mercado Pago and PicPay.

With an eye on this, reader Felipepperoni created a topic to help those looking for new banks.

“With the recent case involving Mercado Pago and several reports of fraud, I thought it was interesting to create a topic that serves as a guide in the midst of so many options for digital accounts for those who have money stopped in their checking account. Separating the rotten apples from the ones that might be worth talking about. There is no safe system, but there are less worse ones. Recommended: I already leave Iti (Banco Itaucard) and Nubank. I don’t recommend and go far: Picpay, 99pay, Claro Pay, Pag Seguro, Mercado Pago. These are the services I tested, some I deposited something and already withdrawn, I’ve had problems with 99pay and Picpay. C6, Digio, Inter, Neon, Next, Original I have not tested. What do you think of the latter? Are worth?”.

A lot of people went through the topic to leave their opinion (feel free to talk too 💙) and the list was updated according to the reports there:

Recommended: Iti (from Banco Itaú), Nubank, Inter and BTG.

Not recommended: Picpay, 99pay, Claro Pay, Pag Seguro, Mercado Pago and C6 Bank.

Vitor Tsuru, social media analyst at technoblog, was also present in the discussion to remind you that we have content talking about 15 banks that offer free digital accounts. It’s worth reading to learn about other options and learn how each one works.

Other topics that resonated in the Community

Catch up on other interesting discussions we had during the week. Access the links below and leave your opinion.

In addition to the issues raised in the TB Community, our team investigated and produced a lot of cool stuff. See below for some guidelines.

Netflix is ​​more expensive for those who share the bill. (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

The 5 best discussions about Tecnoblog agendas

Netflix charges up to R$16 from those who share passwords in Latin America It’s hard to convince people that piracy is a problem Brazilians who download torrents of these 11 films receive a fine Amazon Prime Video finally gets a better interface (and that looks like Netflix) Google Wallet arrives in Brazil with contactless payments and more

In March 2022, Netflix announced that it would test charging an additional fee for those who share their account with those who do not live together. Tests have already started in some Latin American countries such as Argentina, Honduras and Guatemala. In the first, an extra fee of 219 pesos (about R$9) was charged. In the other countries, the fee was US$ 2.99 (about R$ 16). The news did not please and there are already people saying that they will cancel the streaming when the charge is made in Brazil.

Google Wallet (the one on the right). (Image: Disclosure / Google)

This week, Google announced its new Wallet (Wallet, as it is called in other countries). Now, in addition to storing credit and debit cards for approximation payments, the user will be able to save their transport tickets, event tickets and documents. With the new functions, do you intend to use the Wallet? Share with us on the topic.

I close our weekly summary here.