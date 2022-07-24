Why are there people who sleep a few hours a night and function the same (or better) than others

Admin 21 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

people sleeping

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Several researches are dedicated to understanding how certain people can achieve more efficient rest, needing less sleep to recover energy.

How many hours of sleep a night does a human need to be healthy? I bet you answered eight hours, but that’s not entirely true, according to recent scientific findings.

“This is a misunderstanding. It’s like saying that everyone should be 1.65 m tall and that if you’re shorter than that, you have a problem”, tells the BBC Louis Ptacek, a researcher at the Department of Neurology. from the University of California, United States.

Not all of us need the same amount of sleep to feel rested and get on with the day. And it’s not a matter of behavior or personal choice. It’s in the genes.

Some people are genetically engineered to naturally get little sleep. This means that even with just 4 to 6 hours of sleep a night, they wake up refreshed.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Why birds are losing their colors – 7/23/2022 – Environment

On April 3, 1860, in a letter addressed to the American botanist Asa Gray, the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved