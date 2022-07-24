Will Anatel BLOCK IPTV services? Has the suspension date been set?

Technology is responsible for allowing the creation of various ways to entertain yourself today. Through cell phones, apps, games, video game devices or streaming services, the options for having fun are many. One of these ways is through IPTV services, which allow users to access multiple channels.

However, many people may have doubts whether using IPTV is considered legal or not from the point of view of Brazilian law. In recent times, Anatel has been responsible for taking tough measures against a portion of IPTV services. However, do all services fit this measure?

Are IPTV services illegal?

First of all, it is necessary to explain that, in general, IPTV services are not illegal. IPTV is a tool that works like Internet Protocol Television. This means that the technology makes use of the computer’s IP to transmit television channel signals.

When IPTV takes place in an authorized manner by television operators, it is within the law. Thus, the population can count on an easier access to closed channels.

However, the problem lies when an IPTV does not have the authorization to broadcast a channel’s programs and still does so. As a result, it becomes illegal. This is because, in addition to creating unfair competition in the market, the action also harms the legal holders of rights, whether audiovisual or otherwise.

According to the law, anyone who illegally transmits signals via IPTV can face legal consequences. Anatel is already in the process of seeking to block this type of activity in the case of clandestinity.

See also: Who uses IPTV or TV Box can be arrested? Check out what the law says about it and what can happen to you

Will Anatel block?

Anatel, the National Telecommunications Agency, is one of the main Brazilian bodies in terms of regulating activities related to the areas of internet, television and telephone operators.

For some time now, Anatel has been looking for measures to undermine the piracy that occurs with IPTVS. Now, it seems, a new breakthrough will happen soon.

According to information from Anatel’s superintendent, Hermano Tercius, the company expects, in a few months, to establish what is being called an “administrative blockade”.

Thus, this measure will allow broadband operators to take down DNS or IP addresses without needing a court order to do so, requiring only the command authorized by Anatel and Ancine.

Nowadays, in order to overturn the address, there must be a court injunction authorizing the operator to take this action.

The expectation is that this possibility will take effect from 2023.

See also: WhatsApp will stop working ON THESE cell phones; check the full list