Windows 11 gains feature to house more shortcuts in the Taskbar

Microsoft has already revealed the next news of Windows 11 that arrive with the new Build 25163, and among them is the Overflow feature. It comes as an improvement to the taskbar that allows grouping of open applications and programs that are running or even pinned to the bar.

The resource will appear as a button showing 3 dots that, when clicked, will open a new window with all the other shortcuts that are not appearing on the taskbar. It will be located in a space between the system icons and the clock, thus hiding these shortcuts, while guaranteeing quick access to them.

Read too:

Rumor: Microsoft may release Windows 12 in 2024

Windows 8.1 is nearing the end and users receive notifications

Overflow is one of the new features of Windows 11

Microsoft brought the new feature as a way to allow the user to open various programs and applications or even leave them fixed for quick shortcuts without having to squeeze them in the bar or even having to increase this space. Some are hidden by Overflow, but just click on the 3 dots button for them to be displayed.

“This taskbar experience is designed to provide a more productive switching and booting experience when space is limited. Your taskbar will automatically transition to this new overflow state when it reaches its maximum capacity. In this state, the taskbar will offer an entry point to an overflow menu that allows you to view all your overflowing apps in one space.”

It is possible to interact normally with these shortcuts, as if they were still on the taskbar, which means that you can change their position by dragging the icons from one side to the other, choose the option to set them or not and even delete them. the shortcuts.

Something similar already happens with some Windows functions that are usually hidden in a resource that is shown with an up arrow. It’s a feature that has existed for some versions of the operating system and serves to give quick access to program icons such as, for example, bluetooth, sound options, flash drive, among many others.

Interestingly, this Overflow feature had already appeared in some early versions of Windows 11, but it was released without the tool and many believed that it had been left out by the company. But now it is already present in the new Build and can be a helping hand for those who like to open several programs at the same time.

It is also interesting, especially for those who like to pin some programs that are used constantly, as this ends up taking up space on the taskbar, and thus preventing them from being crowded or reduced, making it difficult to view and click on.

For now, the feature is still in the testing phase, so even those who are already available to test it through the program may still notice some small bugs that will be fixed until the official release for everyone.

Build also improves proximity sharing

Another novelty present in Build is the improvement of the Nearby Sharing feature, or “proximity sharing”. It is a Windows feature that allows the computer to send or receive files from another device nearby using Bluetooth. Now it also has support for the UDP protocol.

This means that it will be possible to share files such as photos, videos and various documents between devices that are connected to the same network. Another novelty is that OneDrive now appears as an option in the sharing window, so you can also send those files straight to the cloud.

The improvement is a way to save time in this process, since before it was necessary to copy the file and then paste it into a shared folder, which was more work.

“When sharing a local file from your desktop, File Explorer, Photos, Snipping Tool, Xbox and other apps that use the built-in Windows share window, you can choose OneDrive as the destination to directly upload the file to OneDrive and share it further along with access control options. All of this can be done directly from the local file share in File Explorer without any context switching or opening the OneDrive app.”

In addition to these new features, as usual, the new build also brings some bug fixes for the File Explorer, Taskbar, Settings and others. To know all the fixes, just check the official Microsoft website, clicking here.

Source: Microsoft