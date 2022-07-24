With Balbuena, but without Cássio, Corinthians arrives in Belo Horizonte; see related | Corinthians

The Corinthians squad arrived at the hotel where they are staying in Belo Horizonte early this Saturday night, on the eve of the game against Atlético-MG, Sunday, at 6 pm, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Goalkeeper Cássio, in pain, is the main absence. He will be replaced by Carlos Miguel, a 2.04m goalkeeper who will make his debut for the alvinegro club.

Corinthians players arrive in Belo Horizonte for a game with Atlético-MG

Fagner, who entered the break in the 3-1 victory against Coritiba, returns to the starting lineup and will also be a novelty in Vítor Pereira’s lineup. Another who traveled with the cast was Balbuena. Already regularized, the defender can make his debut for the club against Galo.

The squad was welcomed by about 20 fans at the hotel’s door. One of them, more extroverted, shouted messages of support to the players. He even asked his assistant Luis Miguel not to be sent off, something that has already happened in other matches due to discussions with the referee.

Among the absences, midfielder Renato Augusto is still out, recovering from a calf injury, as well as Júnior Moraes, also in the medical department. Rafael Ramos, suspended for the third yellow card, is the only one suspended.

goalkeepers : Carlos Miguel, Matheus Donelli and Alan Gobetti

: Carlos Miguel, Matheus Donelli and Alan Gobetti Defenders: Gil, Robert Renan, Balbuena, Bruno Mendez and Raul Gustavo

Gil, Robert Renan, Balbuena, Bruno Mendez and Raul Gustavo Sides: Fagner, Lucas Piton, Fabio Santos and Bruno Melo

Fagner, Lucas Piton, Fabio Santos and Bruno Melo steering wheels: Xavier, Roni, Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Maycon

Xavier, Roni, Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Maycon Socks: Adson, William and Giuliano

Adson, William and Giuliano Attackers: Róger Guedes, Giovane, Yuri Alberto and Gustavo Mosquito

A possible lineup for Corinthians to face Atlético-MG is: Carlos Miguel, Fagner, Gil (Balbuena), Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Cantillo, Maycon and Du Queiroz; Willian, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Timão occupies second place in the Brazilian Championship with 32 points, the same score as Atlético-MG, which is in third place for having one less victory.

