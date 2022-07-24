WITH JEFFINHO SHOW, BOTAFOGO WIN AGAIN: 2-0 OVER ATHLETICO-PR

Botafogo made peace with the goal and the victory. In great collective performance and Jeffinho as a highlight, the alvinegro team won the Atletico-PR 2-0, this Saturday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, reaching 24 points in the Brazilian championship. The young striker participated in the goal of erison and made yours.

Luís Castro dared and made five changes to the team. Saravia, Kanu, Luís Oyama, Vinícius Lopes and Matheus Nascimento left, none of them in good form. Daniel Borges, Lucas Mezenga, Eduardo, Lucas Piazon and Jeffinho entered. O Botafogo improved.

Although, at the beginning, the Atletico-PR was the one who called the shots, with Fernandinho’s kick out and Hugo Moura’s header to save Gatito, at 7 minutes.

O Botafogo soon balanced and started to play more in the attacking field. At 10, Lucas Fernandes gave a beautiful kick from outside the area, which came to sweep the bar before leaving. At 16, Lucas Fernando hit a great pass, erison dribbled the marker and released a stone from the right, but Bento performed a miracle.

The goal was maturing and finally came out. Carlos Eduardo found a beautiful pass for Jeffinho, who hit it cross, the defender took it at the foot of erisonwho took the time to adjust and command the angle: 1 to 0, in the 19th minute.

A negative character from the first half came on the scene, named Anderson Daronco. In a show of lack of judgment, the referee failed to give at least three yellow cards to the Atletico-PR. There was a stomp, a grab by the neck, a foul to stop the counterattack. And no punishment. The referee went so far as to invent a foul when erison would enter the area free. Horrible.

With the referee trying to balance the game, the Atletico-PR threatened on outside submissions by Terans and Fernandinho. O Botafogo arrived in Marçal’s header defended by goalkeeper Bento and in a dangerous kick by Jeffinhowhich missed the target.

In the final step, Jeffinho came back with everything. The first submission was in Bento. The second, at 6, ended in a goal. After stealing the ball and sprinting, the striker hit the corner, with no chances for the goalkeeper: 2-0.

With the stadium in celebration, the Botafogo started to play a lot of ball, with triangulation passes and offensive arrivals. Almost reached the third goal with erison, Lucas Mezenga and Eduardo. The latter finished close to the post after a play from Jeffinho.

However, shortly afterwards, a shock came. Goal by Hugo Moura after a corner kick, but there was a well-marked offside by the assistant, at 15.

Another scare at 26. After a long shot, Gatito went out badly, Khellven played for cover and the ball capriciously passed, falling, over the top of the net.

Tired, Jeffinho went out to a standing ovation for the entrance of another who was applauded: Luis Henrique, who made his debut for the Botafogo. But who appeared, in a providential way, was Gatito, to avoid a goal from Romulo, which could complicate the game, at 39.

It was up to the Botafogo just manage the score until the end – with another great defense by Gatito – and celebrate the important victory.

Upcoming games of Botafogo

O Botafogo will have a free week for training, returning to the field next Saturday, at 19h, to face Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, in the opening of the return. The other Saturday, August 6th, Fogão welcomes Ceará, at 4:30 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 2 x 0 ATHLETICO-PR

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 07/23/2022 – 21h

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA-RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa-RS) and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel (RS)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Income/Audience: BRL 203,630.00 / 7,463 paying / 8,105 gifts

Yellow cards: Thiago Heleno and Terans (CAP)

red cards: there was not

goals: erison19’/1°T (1-0); Jeffinho6’/2nd (2-0)

Botafogo: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges (Saravia, 33’/2ºT), Philipe Sampaio, Lucas Mezenga and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Lucas Fernandes (Patrick de Paula, 27’/2ºT) and Eduardo; Lucas Piazon, Jeffinho (Luis Henrique, 33’/2ºT) and erison (Matheus Nascimento, 23’/2ºT) – Coach: Luís Castro.

Atletico-PR: Benedict; Orejuela (Khellven, halftime), Thiago Heleno (Nico, 16’/2ºT), Matheus Felipe and Abner (Vitinho, 16’/2ºT); Hugo Moura, Fernandinho (Erik, 16’/2nd) and David Terans; Canobbio (Vitor Bueno, half-time), Pedrinho and Rômulo – Coach: Felipão.