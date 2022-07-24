Woman dies and body is almost three years forgotten in London apartment | World

Medical secretary Sheila Seleoane, 61, was found dead earlier this year in her London apartment. The story draws attention because the body was found almost three years after his death.

Reports from the British newspaper “The Guardian” brought more details of the episode in recent weeks. Seleoane had no close friends or family, and was not sought after even when she stopped paying rent in 2019.

The body was only discovered after an alert to local police about damage to a balcony door of their Peckham apartment, south London, caused by storms. With no response from the resident, authorities forced entry.

Coroner Julian Morris gave an interview to the newspaper this week and said it was “clear that something went wrong” after so many unusual events did not generate suspicion that there was a lifeless person inside the property.

According to the Guardian’s investigation, neighbors had repeatedly complained about the smell coming from the apartment, but the Peabody Trust, the housing association that acts as the property’s manager, ignored the issue.

Reports from neighbors brought by the newspaper report the appearance of maggots and flies coming from the apartment weeks after rent payments were interrupted, in August 2019. In October 2020, a neighbor mentioned that the smell was “like a corpse”.

The final case report found at least 89 attempts to contact Seleoane between August 2019 and February 2022, which were neither responded to nor followed up.

Peabody officials told the report that they sought to ensure “any contact” with Seleoane, but preferred to send emails, text messages, letter or phone call and sent records as evidence that the work had been done.

The case generated discussion about what should be considered as dignified treatment given not only to Peabody’s customers, but to service as a whole.

A statement signed by Peabody CEO Ian McDermott and published by the Guardian says the company is “devastated” by what has happened. “We’re sorry for our part in this and apologize to Sheila, her family and everyone who lives in Lord’s Court. In acting on this case, we didn’t ask the most fundamental question: Is Sheila okay?”

But there are failures even by the authorities. The inquiry shows that a Peabody manager asked the police to do a welfare check in October 2020. And, due to a procedural error, the police informed the association’s manager that agents spoke to the resident, who was “safe is well”.