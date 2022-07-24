“You don’t know where you are”; ESPN Mexico journalist detonates Daniel Alves after gaffe during presentation at Pumas

When presented by the new Club, Daniel Alves declared that he had a relationship with Mexico because of children’s programs he watched as a child.

Daniel Alves, with an eye on the right-back vacancy of the Brazilian National Team, became the new reinforcement of Pumas, from Mexico, last Friday (22). The bond between the Club and the player is for one season. Despite the wave of approval coming from the Mexican fans, not everyone seemed to like the idea of ​​welcoming the Brazilian full-back to Mexico.

Álvaro Morales, commentator for ESPN Mexico, did not spare criticism and detonated the departure of Daniel Alves to Pumas. According to the journalist, the athlete demonstrates that he is not aware of the situation of the team at the moment, much less of the place where he will need to play since it has high temperature and alarming levels of pollution.

Furthermore, Álvaro declared that the right-back is too old to help any team in world football, especially a “very bad” team like Pumas. “I don’t doubt the legend that Dani Alves is, of what he won, but at almost 70 years old, what will he contribute to a team as bad as Pumas, who went 3-0? They were beating León 3-0 and lost a 3-0 lead. Who would have thought? only the cougars”, detonated the journalist.

“Bravo, Dani Alves, man, I want to see you at a height of 2240 meters above sea level, 29-35 degrees Celsius depending on the day of course. And pollution. Dani, you don’t even know where you’ve gotten yourself. Who is your representative? Who brought you? Are you so f**ked to come to the Cougars?”, finished. Currently, Pumas is the 8th in the Apertura and has five points in three matches in the championship.