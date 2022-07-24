You may be making MISTAKES when charging your cell phone and you can’t even imagine

The cell phone has become almost an extension of our bodies. It is used all the time, some people can get to the point of getting desperate when they realize they are about to run out of battery.

It’s such a common item in everyday life, that we don’t even realize when we’re not taking care of it right. There are some mistakes that few people know about cell phone charging. Errors that can compromise life and performance. Let’s meet them!

Top errors when charging the cell phone

Permanently leaving the charger plugged in

The cell phone plugged in for a long time tends to suspend charging as soon as it reaches full charge. However, depending on the device model, some internal components are at risk of overheating and causing fires.

Complete full charge

Ideally, the cell phone should be charged up to 80%, as this prevents overheating and renewal of charge cycles. For you to understand, each complete charge cycle means a little more loss of device life.

According to experts, to conserve the device, you should leave the battery between 20% and 80% of its charge, this also explains why it is not recommended to leave the battery to zero.

Do not use the cell phone while it is charging

This mistake is the most common. Well, it’s hard not to answer the phone or check a message while it’s charging.

But every time you do that, it overloads the battery’s functions, which ends up performing two functions at the same time. If the battery is overcharged, the device will also overheat.

Use any type of charger

The main risk of using non-original chargers is to damage the battery and device, so always prefer to use the original charger.

Charge your cell phone without removing the protective cover

Charging the battery without removing the protective cover can be dangerous because it blocks heat output, causing internal components to overheat.