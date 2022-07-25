1-and-a-half-year-old girl dies after being left home alone for a week in Italy

A 1.5-year-old girl has died in Italy after being left home alone for a week. Her mother, 37-year-old Alessia Pifferi, was arrested for “aggravated pre-intentional murder on futile grounds”. She had gone to another city to see her boyfriend, to whom she said that she had left the girl with her sister.

According to the newspaper L’unione Sarda, judge Fabrizio Filice ordered her preventive detention and considered that the crime occurred in the omissive form, which excludes the aggravating factor of premeditation as requested by the Public Ministry. Prosecutor Francesco De Tommasi defined the author as a “dangerous” and “capable of committing atrocities” person, who had “no scruples” about having fun and continuing her relationships.

Before the magistrate, the woman said that she wanted to have “a future” with her partner.

“That’s why I thought it crucial not to interrupt those days I was with him, even when I feared the child would get very sick or die,” Alessia said. — After the third day, I wasn’t calm, but maybe the tiredness I carried inside prevailed, because I’m a single mother, it’s not easy, no one helped me and it was very heavy.

Alessia said she supported herself “with the help” of her mother, who “sent her money every month”. She lived in Milan, and her boyfriend in Leffe, about 80 kilometers away.

Alessia’s mother, identified as Maria, opened up about the case in a Facebook post, the newspaper Il Giorno reported.

“Thank you all,” Maria said of the messages of condolences for her granddaughter’s death. “My daughter is a monster,” she added.