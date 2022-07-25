10 Jordan Peele Movie Characters And If They Would Survive » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Not.

No is the third film from horror director and screenwriter Jordan Peele, adding to his prestigious filmography in a significant and chilling way. In this slow-burning mystery, Peele’s compelling characters have never been in greater danger before.

While audiences were forced to watch as certain characters lived and died over the course of the events of No, remains a mystery regarding certain notable characters from Peele’s previous films. Although some of the protagonists and antagonists of Go out and We would certainly survive such horrors, others would certainly not.

Evan Alex plays the youngest member of the Wilson family, Jason, in We. Calm but observant, Alex helps his family escape the threat of their tethered selves when they arrive one fateful night. However, as the events of the movie progress, his mother must delve into her greatest fears to save her son.

Unfortunately for Jason, the alien from No it does not blend well with the observations and curiosity of a perceptive child. Someone as interested in happenings in their neighborhood as Jason would find it nearly impossible not to gape at the beautiful alien creature, thus spelling out his own doom.

Caleb Landry Jones appears in Go out as Jeremy Armitage, who is by far the most bloodthirsty of the Armitage family. Jeremy has an affinity for athletics, making him the perfect muscle for his family’s operation, though things finally take a deadly turn for him when Chris Washington breaks free of his bonds.

Jeremy is by far the most sloppy of the Armitage family, often trying to become a showman in his own bizarre way. As such, he seems to possess some of the qualities that led many people killed in No. Jeremy’s desire for adventure, recognition and self-fulfillment would no doubt lead to his early death as the alien’s latest victim.

Shahadi Wright Joseph plays Zora Wilson in We, the daughter of the Wilson family. A high school track star fed up with her parents’ attempts to bond with her, Zora quickly stands out when facing the villainous doppelgangers of herself and her family.

Zora may not willingly listen to instructions regularly, but she knows when to take situations seriously, proving to be a very valuable asset to her family in a life-or-death situation. As such, she would have a reasonable chance of escaping the threat of “Jean Jacket” in Noperhaps using its remarkable speed to escape the alien’s voracious appetite.

Bradley Whitford shines as Dean Armitage, a perfect villain for Peele’s celebrated directorial debut. Dean poses as a well-meaning but clumsy father, only to later reveal himself as the villainous surgeon and mastermind behind the conspiracy at the heart of the Armitage family.

Dean Armitage seems to be a man quite comfortable with the notoriety he has gained in his community. Not only does he enjoy his position as the center of attention, but he also thrives on the attention his nasty practices bring him. His arrogance would undoubtedly be his downfall when faced with something far greater and far deadlier than himself, which feeds on those whose aspirations have taken them too far.

Elisabeth Moss appears in a minor role in Peele’s second film, We. Moss’ character Kitty Tyler is a Wilson family friend trapped in an unhealthy marriage, who turns to alcohol as a means of getting through the day. Kitty and the rest of the Tyler family meet a terrible end when their Tethered arrive and kill each of them one by one.

While Kitty may not have deserved her gruesome death at the hands of her Tether counterpart, she and her family were clearly set up as cannon fodder in the story, characters designed to fulfill their gruesome ends as a means of upping the ante. As such, it is unlikely that Kitty or any member of the Tyler family survived the events of No if they had appeared in the movie.

Rose Armitage is Chris’ girlfriend in Go out, who eventually reveals himself to be privy to his family’s nefarious deeds. Played by Allison Williams, Rose is truly the most heartless of the Armitage family, whose overdue romantic betrayal is one of the biggest movie revelations to date.

As perhaps the most skilled member of the Armitage family, Rose is capable of adapting and overcoming virtually any challenge she faces, constantly rewriting her own plans to better serve her ultimate goals. As a result, she would likely have been quick to muster the alien creature’s predatory instinct into Nolearning to avoid its deadly jaws and thus escape with their lives.

Winston Duke plays Gabe Wilson, the patriarch of WeThe main family’s, who find themselves in their head when a group of Tethered arrive in their garage. Struggling to make sense of these surprising events, it’s all Gabe can do to keep himself and his family alive.

As a family man and a loving father, Gabe Wilson feels the need to act as his loved ones’ first line of defense against any threat that may lie ahead. While this is an honorable trait for a parent, it often leads to undesirable outcomes in the realm of a horror movie. Gabe was lucky to survive the events of Webut it might not have been so fortunate if it had been transplanted into Jordan Peele’s latest feature.

Go out is without a doubt one of Lil’ Rey Howery’s best films, in which he plays TSA agent Rod Williams. Chris’ best friend with a little time on his hands, Rod grows suspicious of the Armitage family, piecing together enough of the history to save his friend at the last moment.

Rod Williams might have been the perfect best friend to get Chris Washington out of a sticky situation, but he would prove to be far too curious for the likes of “Jean Jacket” in No. As someone who would no doubt be intrigued by the possibility of an alien living in his backyard, Rod would be unable to ignore this revelation, likely killing himself in the process.

Adelaide Wilson is truly one of the best characters in any of Jordan Peele’s films. With Lupita Nyong’o playing Adelaide and her Tether, Red, it ends up shockingly revealed that the two switched places during a chance meeting decades earlier, sparking the slow burn that would eventually bring about the end of the world.

Adelaide is a resourceful fighter who is always hiding more than she is willing to divulge. His keen survival tactics and sheer refusal to die would give him the best chance of surviving the alien danger posed in No. Provided she escapes the alien long enough, Adelaide may well have found a way to kill the beast, just as Keke Palmer’s Emerald Haywood managed to do in the film’s climax.

Before playing OJ Haywood in NoDaniel Kaluuya played a different lead in Chris Washington in Peele’s directorial debut, Go out. After traveling to visit his girlfriend’s family in upstate New York, Chris comes to the horrifying realization that they are leading a dastardly project to transplant the brains of wealthy white people into the bodies of kidnapped black men and women, and he is your next target.

Chris may have taken a little longer to unravel Armitage’s plot than many fans would like, but he still managed to break free from their clutches and exact revenge on the murderous family before they could fulfill their aspirations. His ferocity when pushed to fight for survival would no doubt help him emerge victorious, just like Daniel Kaluuya’s character in No does too.