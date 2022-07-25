10 Most Ridiculous Ideas from the Canceled Franchise » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Seeing Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker on the big screen once again was definitely one of the biggest highlights of Spider man: No Way Home, but if things had been different, it’s possible that fans would never have seen Tom Holland playing the character. Sony started its new Spider-Man series in 2012, starting with The Incredible Spider Man after Sam Raimi’s departure from Spider-Man 4.

By the time the amazing spiderman 2 was released in theaters, Sony had already planned an entire cinematic universe to rival Disney’s MCU. Many of the ideas were quite exaggerated and may have upset fans. It is probably for the best that most of these concepts have not come to fruition.

10 George Stacy is resurrected

George Stacy’s death in the first film was integral as he tells Peter to stay away from Gwen. This becomes a major plot point in the second film as well with Peter seeing George’s hallucinations, almost as an expression of his guilt. It’s an interesting arc and when Gwen dies at the end of the movie, it’s even more heartbreaking.

George Stacy actor Denis Leary outlined the plans via IndieWire, saying, “Spider-Man would be able to take that formula and regenerate the people in his life who have died. So there was this discussion that Captain Stacy would come back even bigger in episode three.” Ultimately, that plan didn’t come to fruition, but it would have actually made his sacrifice in the first film meaningless.

9 Aunt May spin-off movie

One of Sony’s most ridiculous ideas was the fact that they toyed with the possibility of developing an Aunt May spin-off movie. Once word broke, the concept was quickly derided and Sony quickly denied the film’s existence.

However, leaks from the 2014 Sony Hack prove otherwise, as there was evidence that the idea was rigged, according to Gizmodo. The film would have taken place during the Cold War and would follow Aunt May as a spy. With that kind of experience, surely she would know more about what happened to Peter’s birth parents.

8 Sinister Six Team-Up

Before the Sinister Six villains appeared in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, there was a plan to have a movie centered around them. Spider-Man would also have appeared in a starring role. The film was intended as Sony’s reactionary response to competing with Warner Bros. Suicide squad project. Reckless creator and showrunner Drew Goddard was set to take on the project.

This version would have been composed by Doc Ock (as the leader), Vulture, Sandman, Mysterio, Black Cat and interestingly… Spider-Man. Parker would have been forced to work with them as they face an even greater threat. Casting talks also emerged with Sony courting Matt Damon as Octavius, Tom Hardy as Sandman, and Colin Firth as Vulture, from a Spider-Man Crawlspace report reviewing the leaked emails.

7 Richard Parker survived the plane crash

Though it didn’t make the final cut, a scene with Peter at Gwen’s grave reuniting with her father Richard was included in Gwen’s home media release. the amazing spiderman 2. It is unclear how he would have survived the plane crash from the opening of the film.

While the parent subplot was a new take on Spider-Man on film, many viewers weren’t too keen on exploring this idea. Perhaps it could have been done very well if the third movie had been made.

6 Spider-Man 2099 is sent back in time to the present

While Peter Parker and Miles Morales are probably the best-known versions of Spider-Man, comic book fans will be excited to see Spider-Man 2099 as a main character in Through the Spiderverse. Prior to his animated debut, Miguel O’Hara was set to be featured in his own movie to be released in 2017 where he would be chased through time by Morlun by Spider-Man Crawlspace.

Upon entering the present, he would join Andrew Garfield’s Spidey and other Spider-Man characters in a Maximum Carnage-inspired crossover movie, according to Spider-Man Crawlspace. Sony has certainly been ambitious in terms of its goals for the franchise.

5 Norman Osborn never died

Although Norman Osborn apparently died in the amazing spiderman 2, that was never the end. In one of the wildest potential twists to the franchise, Norman Osborn’s head was supposed to be frozen, and then he would have been resurrected before transforming into a real Goblin, similar to Ultimate Comics (according to Murphy’s Multiverse).

Director Marc Webb relayed to Murphy’s Multiverse in the same article: “We had some notions about how to do this… that would be the main villain. He would go out and lead the Sinister Six.” This plan would have been after the movie Sinister Six.

4 Gwen Stacy Returns as Carnage

in the plans of The Incredible Spider Man franchise, Gwen should never remain dead. Before deciding on a possible resurrection with the symbiote, there were also talks with Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy to write a Spider-Gwen movie following Emma Stone as an alternate universe Gwen Stacy. Spider-Man Crawlspace.

Of the leaked Sony Hack emails, Sony executive Hannah Minghella said, via WikiLeaks, “We started talking about how Gwen Stacey returns as Carnage in one of the comics. We had a good laugh looking at the sexy images of Gwen/Carnage online. Definitely a thought to consider for the future… it can be really cool/sexy/intense to see her and Spidey fighting. Or her and MJ…” It’s a good thing this idea never got past the concept stage.

3 Sinister Six Fighting Dinosaurs in the Wilderness

The main gimmick behind the Sinister Six movie was the time portals and alternate dimensions, by Spider-Man Crawlspace. The film would have been a traveling adventure also taking place in New York, Paris and London. There was also a huge sequel planned for the villains to face off against Dinosaurs in the Wilderness.

Interestingly, Sony later realized that it may not have had the rights to use the Savage Land since it first appeared in a series still owned by Marvel. Amy Pascal later emailed other execs, via WikiLeaks, saying, “I suggest you guys go into a room this morning and look over Drew’s Field and what’s in the Wild Land comics and make sure we’re okay and not in trouble.” a situation where they can find foot faults. We’ve known for weeks that Drew was setting his story on a tropical island with dinosaurs and time travel portals. We cannot be in a vulnerable position in any way.”

two Spider-Man vs The Amazing Spider-Man

After receiving mixed to negative reviews and less money than anticipated with the amazing spiderman 2, Sony was interested in changing its plan for the franchise. They began toying with various ideas, including a crossover movie with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, via .

The best part is that Sam Raimi was chosen to direct the project. While the film never made it past negotiations, the two Spideys had a brief duel last year in No Way Home.

1 MCU crossover

Potentially the most disappointing entry on this list, Andrew Garfield would actually join the MCU… on two separate occasions! By IGN, negotiations arose between Marvel and Sony to present the Oscorp tower in The Avengers but unfortunately things didn’t work out. That would have cemented The Incredible Spider Man like an MCU movie if it had been made.

According to , Kevin Feige presented to Sony about the merging of the MCU and the Amazing Spider-Man series as a unified universe. The idea was considered for a bit, but in the end Kevin Feige ended up convincing Sony to reboot the character with a new actor as Andrew Garfield was nearing 30 years old. Captain America Civil War.