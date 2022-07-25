138 songs from the “Westworld” series

– ADVERTISE HERE –



In 2016, HBO released its new bet on the science fiction genre: “Westworld”. The production, created by Lisa Joy (“Burn Notice”) and Jonathan Nolan (“Interstellar”), focuses on the fulfillment of human fantasies, whether legal or not; there are no consequences.

– ADVERTISE HERE –



Throughout the first season, we get to know the amusement park that gives the series its name and is the stage where numerous actions take place, starring Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright), Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins), The Man in Black (Ed Harris), Maeve Millay (Thandiwe Newton), Hector Escaton (Rodrigo Santoro) and other characters.

– ADVERTISE HERE –

the plot of “Westworld” addresses philosophical issues, showing the search for consciousness and discovery about reality itself. One of the most said phrases throughout the first season, including, is “Have you ever questioned the nature of your own reality?”

– ADVERTISE HERE –

That’s all I will say about the plot of the series, for fear of bringing spoilers to this publication. So, let’s talk about the soundtrack! The original tracks were created by Ramin Djawadi (“Game of Thrones”), as well as the orchestrated retellings we hear throughout the episodes.

– ADVERTISE HERE –

At the time of launching the production, the musician was asked by the pitchfork about the new cinematographic concept that was beginning to enter the world of television and whether this fact influenced him when creating his music:

“My approach is the same on every project, whether it’s a video game, movie or television show; I always try to configure my sounds and my themes. I really try to focus on the characters and craft a narrative through the music.”declared.

– ADVERTISE HERE –

In addition, it is also possible to listen to songs by Johnny Cash, Blondie, Lou ReedIggy Pop, Sevdaliza, Nena, Death Grips, Massive Attack, Radiohead, Nat King Cole, Frédéric Chopin and others. In today’s list, we decided to focus only on the reinterpretations made by Djawadi so, check out some fun facts about these songs:

“Heart Shaped Box” was written by Kurt Cobain and inspired by a heart-shaped box he received as a gift from Courtney Love when she told him her feelings. The track was the first single from the album “In Utero”, released in 1993.

– PUBLICITY –

Subscribe to the channel music nation at the YouTubeand follow on Instagram and twitter.

“Seven Nation Army” it was one of the works that led The White Stripes to success in the 2000s, as well as “The Hardest Button to Button” and “I Just Don’t Know What to Do with Myself”; all present on the album “Elephant” (2003).

– ADVERTISE HERE –

The song was composed by Jack White, who revealed to the British newspaper The Independent: “I thought that if I was ever asked to write the theme song for the next James Bond, this would be the perfect riff.”

Subscribe to the channel music nation at the YouTubeand follow on Instagram and twitter.

– ADVERTISE HERE –

“Wicked Games” it was the song that took The Weeknd to radio and earned him a platinum record in both his native Canada and the United States. The song is part of the compilation “Trilogy” (2012) and also appears on the soundtrack of the movie “Knockout”, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Rachel McAdams.

Subscribe to the channel music nation at the YouTubeand follow on Instagram and twitter.

– ADVERTISE HERE –

“Space Oddity” is one of the most listened to songs by David Bowie, according to his Spotify page. The lyrics talk about Major Tom, a character created by the artist, and focus on the theme of space travel, very popular at the time of launch, in 1969.

The single is recognized worldwide and has been mentioned in several other works, such as “Major Tom” by Peter Schilling, “Terrence Loves You” by Lana Del Rey, in addition to other compositions by Bowie, “Hallo Spaceboy (Pet Shop Boys Remix)” and “Ashes to Ashes”.

– ADVERTISE HERE –

Subscribe to the channel music nation at the YouTubeand follow on Instagram and twitter.

“Brain Damage” was written by Roger Waters at his home, as published by Louder Sounddrawing inspiration from River Cam Square and King’s College Chapel in Cambridge. “The lunatic was Syd [Barrett], clear. He was obviously on my mind.”said at the time.

– ADVERTISE HERE –

In live performances and recordings, Pink Floyd used to call the track “Lunatic”. In addition, it is worth noting the genius of the final instrumental taking the listener straight to “Eclipse”, the final act of the album “The Dark Side of the Moon” (1973).

Subscribe to the channel music nation at the YouTubeand follow on Instagram and twitter.

– ADVERTISE HERE –

The first three seasons of “Westworld” are available on HBO Max and the fourth season, airing on Sundays on HBO, is also being broadcast on the streaming platform.

After the footer, you can check both the trailer for this production and the playlist we put together!

– PUBLICITY –

Thank you so much for your visit and for reading this article! Share with your friends and people you know who also like it Soundtrackand follow the music nation through twitter, Google News, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Spotify. You can also receive our daily updates via email – Register. If you find any typos or information errors, please let us know by clicking here. We hope all is well with you and your family. Don’t forget that vaccination against COVID is already is available nationwide. Those who have already received the 1st and 2nd dose, remember to take the complementary dose and even after full vaccination, it is necessary to follow the necessary care measures to contain the coronavirus. Take care of yourself!

– ADVERTISE HERE –

Subscribe to the channel music nation at the YouTubeand follow on Instagram and twitter.





In case this player no load, please try to access it by clicking here. Follow her NM at the Instagram and twitter.