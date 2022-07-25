2022 is by Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke is, without a doubt, one of the great names in audiovisual in 2022. After all, the American is in the cast of the epic film ‘The Man in the North’, from the ‘Moon Knight’ series and, as of this Thursday, , 21, is in theaters as a serial killer in the tense ‘The Black Telephone’. Directed by Scott Derrickson (from the scary ‘The Entity’), the feature film brings Hawke in one of the strongest and most emblematic performances of his career, full of frightening gestures.

But to get to this point that could be one of the peaks in the American’s career, Hawke went through a career full of ups and downs, from award-winning films, sensitive and striking novels and even unbelievable bombs.

Ethan Hawke’s Career

Ethan Hawke’s first role was at the age of 15, when he was one of the protagonists of ‘A Journey to the World of Dreams’. It was not a great success, passing on the sidelines of the releases of that distant 1985, but it was the calling card for the film that would become one of the most celebrated of the actor’s career. ‘Dead Poets Society’, four years later, brought a more mature Ethan Hawke in a sensitive plot about life, education and rebellion.

Ethan Hawke is brilliant, even so young, in ‘Dead Poets Society’ (Credit: Handout/20th Century Studios)

Despite the undisputed role of Robin Williams in one of the best roles of his career and the strength of the character of Robert Sean Leonard, Hawke managed to attract some of the best moments of the film. It is impossible to watch the film and not have the last scene marked in memory, with the character of Ethan Hawke climbing on the classroom desk and, in a gesture of marked protest, protecting that fired teacher. After that, in the first half of the 1990s, Ethan Hawke seemed a little lost in his career. He made a few films without much pretension (‘White Fang’, ‘What a Girl, What a Night’), an occasional comedy (‘Floundering’), a good survival drama (‘Vivos’) and an unusual (and good) romantic comedy with Ben Stiller and Winona Ryder (‘Getting Real’). Another great film in Hawke’s career would come in 1995, with the beautiful ‘Before Sunrise’.

‘Before’ Trilogy

Here, we open a parenthesis and stop talking about the actor’s career in chronological order to talk about one of the best films of his career and one of the greatest novels in history. Directed by Richard Linklater, the trilogy consists of ‘Before Sunrise’ (1995), ‘Before Sunset’ (2004) and ‘Before Midnight’ (2013). He is Jesse, a boy who invites a stranger (Julie Delpy) on a one-night stand. Love at first sight. After that, Linklater, the master of time and dialogue, brought stories of this couple every nine years. Without many inventions, the filmmaker and screenwriter holds everything in the dialogues. We, on the other side of the screen, were thirsty to follow those conversations and fell in love with Jesse and Celine together. Hard not to hope for a kiss, for things to end well, for them to meet at the train station next year, for them to truly love each other.

One of the most beloved movie couples in ‘Before Sunset’ (Credit: Disclosure/Warner Bros.)

A lot of this happens through Hawke and Delpy’s chemistry. Both work on stage and, here, the American actor has found his match. Your half of the orange. There has never been any pair as magnetic on the scene as Jesse and Celine.

Among the ‘Before’, Ethan Hawke gets lost

Then, in the early 2000s, Ethan Hawke would make the award-winning film. In ‘Training Day’, he plays a narcotics agent on his first day on the job who, with preconceived ideas of what his routine would be like, ends up bumping into his partner (Denzel Washington), an experienced police officer who does not act according to the booklet. It was his first Oscar nomination, as Best Supporting Actor. He lost to Jim Broadbent for ‘Iris’. After that, Ethan Hawke entered a spiral of wrong choices in his career. He became a staple in fifth-rate action films, weak in history, aesthetics and performances, such as ‘Stealing Lives’, ‘Assault on the 13th District’ and ‘Strange Obsession’. He still managed to hit it off with some good crime films, like ‘The Lord of Arms’ and the powerful ‘Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead’, the last film directed by the great filmmaker Sidney Lumet. But, at the time, the hit was an exception. Until, at the turn of the 2010s, Hawke finds his personality again. With ‘The Entity’, a film by Scott Derrickson himself, the American starts to embark on daring projects. In addition, he adopts the natural (sometimes brutal) as a guideline for his characters. The crooked tooth in the mouth, by the way, proves this: he himself has said that he doesn’t arrange one tooth over the other to look natural.

Boldness and joy

Since 2010, Ethan Hawke has worked like never before — in the last 12 years, he’s been credited on more than 40 audiovisual projects. Of course, there are average things among these productions, like ‘Cymbeline’, ‘Good Kill: Maximum Precision’ and ‘Regression’. However, over the years, with projects more daring and with Ethan Hawke increasingly loose on the scene, he begins to find a clearer path. He accepts projects that are not commonplace. This is the case of ‘O Predestinado’, science fiction that plays with time and sexuality. Today, almost ten years later, the story has aged badly, but it shows that the actor is willing. He was also in the friendly ‘Maggie Has a Plan’, surprised in a dramatic role out of the curve with the biography ‘Maudie: His Life and His Art’ and launched ‘Boyhood: From Childhood to Youth’, a project gestated for decades. With this film, also by Richard Linklater, he received his second acting nomination, again for Best Supporting Actor. He lost to JK Simmons for ‘Whiplash’.

Ethan Hawke passes with ease the figure of a father in the process of maturing (Credit: Disclosure/Warner Bros.)

However, the feeling remains that the great turning point in Ethan Hawke’s career, which put him back in the pantheon of great Hollywood stars after wrong choices, was ‘Corrupted Faith’. Although he didn’t have all the success he deserved, the film directed and written by Paul Schrader (‘The Card Counter’) brings a character tormented and full of layers. It’s hard not to be convinced by Ethan Hawke’s sure, hard and sharp performance. It is also worth mentioning that in personal life Ethan Hawke has always been restrained. He married Uma Thurman, had children, broke up, remarried, had more children. However, he was always discreet and never got involved in controversy.

Competition by Ethan Hawke

Today, Ethan Hawke is working with coveted directors, choosing projects and embarking on what he believes in. He was in ‘The Truth’, film by award-winning Hirokazu Koreeda; created an award-winning television series (‘The Good Lord Bird’), starred in a film by cult filmmaker Abel Ferrara during the covid-19 pandemic (‘Zeros and Ones’, extremely strange and full of indecipherable moments), and was in ‘O Northman’, by darling Robert Eggers. Now, looking ahead to Ethan Hawke’s upcoming releases is absolutely fascinating. He is in the new film by Michael Almereyda (‘Marjorie Prime’), a filmmaker who is not content with the banal. He is one of the protagonists of ‘Raymond & Ray’, a feature film by Rodrigo García (‘Albert Nobbs’) with Ewan McGregor. He is in the talented cast of the second film of ‘Knives and Secrets’. He is also filming ‘Leave the World Behind’, a new project by Sam Esmail (‘Mr. Robot’) with Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon and Mahershala Ali. Finally, he is in a short film by Almodóvar. After a career with some instability, Ethan Hawke seems to have found the definitive direction. He makes daring projects, from consecrated directors, but he doesn’t stop challenging himself. He obviously bumps into something shallower every now and then (cough cough, ‘Moon Knight’, cough cough), but he’s not without projects he believes in. So here’s the certainty: 2022 is the year of Ethan Hawke, which he shouldn’t stop anymore. Don’t be surprised if you see him at awards shows very soon.

