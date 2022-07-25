450 MP camera?! Samsung registers possible sensor mark with absurd resolution

Samsung is not so discreet with the names described in its trademark filings — see the “Galaxy Z Roll” and the “UDR”. This Monday (25), on the other hand, we found out that the manufacturer is requesting the registration of the “Hexa²Pixel” brand, which may indicate the launch of a sensor with the unprecedented resolution of 450 MP.

The company usually uses this type of nomenclature to refer to the ability to binning of your camera sensors. As an example, the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 108 MP ISOCELL HM3 features “Nonapixel” technology, which refers to 9-pixel compression. The 200 MP ISOCELL HP1 uses “Tetra²Pixel” to refer to 16-to-1 binning.

With this, it is easy to imagine that the Hexa²Pixel is characterized by pixel binning from 36 to 1 (6² = 6 x 6 = 36). Given that this technology produces images with a resolution of 12 MP or 12.5 MP, by making quick calculations, it is possible to deduce that the sensor in question has a native resolution of 432 MP or 450 MP (12 x 36 = 432 MP and 12.5 MP). x 36 = 450).

The maximum resolution obtained by the South Korean giant is 200 MP with the ISOCELL HP1, but the sensor is not yet used in cell phones available on the market. This component is expected to debut with the Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola’s next top of the line.



Samsung has not yet commented on this supposed camera sensor with a resolution that can reach 450 MP, but it is a fact that the hardware would offer excellent performance in night photographs, a highlight area for pixel binning technology. In a related note, last month the company unveiled the powerful ISOCELL HP3.

(Updated July 25, 2022 at 6:19 pm)

