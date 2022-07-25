450 MP camera?! Samsung registers possible sensor mark with absurd resolution

Samsung is not so discreet with the names described in its trademark filings — see the “Galaxy Z Roll” and the “UDR”. This Monday (25), on the other hand, we found out that the manufacturer is requesting the registration of the “Hexa²Pixel” brand, which may indicate the launch of a sensor with the unprecedented resolution of 450 MP.

The company usually uses this type of nomenclature to refer to the ability to binning of your camera sensors. As an example, the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 108 MP ISOCELL HM3 features “Nonapixel” technology, which refers to 9-pixel compression. The 200 MP ISOCELL HP1 uses “Tetra²Pixel” to refer to 16-to-1 binning.