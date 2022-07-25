5 news from Tricolor Paulista that rocked today (24/07)

With the objective of keeping readers informed with news from São Paulo, SPFC.net prepared a bulletin with the main news from this Sunday’s Tricolor Paulista (24).

ALSO READ: Nestor praises São Paulo’s match against Goiás, but cites “bitter taste” for a draw

Check out the main news from São Paulo today:

São Paulo’s jewel is disputed in Portuguese football

Benfica and Porto have been analyzing the hiring of Luizão in recent days. The young defender is well rated behind the scenes at both Portuguese clubs, especially after he started playing for São Paulo’s first team.

The Portuguese duo sees the 20-year-old defender as a player for the near future. That is, in an eventual transfer now or even in January, he would probably be initially integrated into the B team.

Defender who is successful in Europe is analyzed in São Paulo

Elected to the Polish Championship team last season, defender Raphael Rossi is among the names evaluated by the São Paulo board. The 31-year-old Brazilian has two more years on his contract with Poland’s Radomiak Radom, but could be hired permanently for something around R$1.4 million.

In addition to the talks with São Paulo, Rossi has offers from two teams from the Emirates and one from Poland. But the priority for the defender today would be to return to Brazil and defend the Tricolor.

Leaving Santos, São Paulo tries to hire goalkeeper John

São Paulo sought out Santos to try to hire goalkeeper John, who did not even travel with the Peixe delegation for the game against Fortaleza, this Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship. Botafogo is another interested in the player and monitors the situation.

John is João Paulo’s reserve and welcomes the possibility of having more space in other clubs. Santos, however, is still analyzing values ​​and internally discussing the possibility of releasing the goalkeeper, who has a contract until December 2024.

Patrick will undergo exams this Monday in São Paulo

Midfielder Patrick, from São Paulo, improved from the pain in the adductor muscle of his left thigh and began treatment this Sunday, at Barra Funda CT, one day after the 3-3 draw against Goiás, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão.

Replaced shortly after scoring the third São Paulo goal in the match, in the second half, Patrick will undergo tests this Monday to determine the player’s clinical condition.

SPFC rushes to finalize signing and enroll Galoppo in the Copa do Brasil

Deadline until Tuesday. This is the date with which São Paulo works to finalize the last details and agree on the signing of midfielder Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield. The board is working this weekend with the aim of registering the athlete in the BID in time to have him in the qualifier against América-MG, for the Copa do Brasil.

Important details remain for the negotiation to be closed with Banfield, such as the value and number of installments, for example. There’s also the final part of the conversation about helping one or more sponsors sign the 23-year-old Argentine.

São Paulo, Latest, News, Bombaram, SPFC