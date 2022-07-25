5G starts operating this Friday in Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa and Porto Alegre, says Anatel | Technology

Councilor Moisés Moreira, from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), reported this Monday (25) that 5G internet will be activated this Friday (29) in the cities of Belo Horizonte (MG), João Pessoa (PB) and Porto Alegre. (LOL).

The information was disclosed by the website of the newspaper “O Globo” and confirmed to g1 by the counselor.

5G should deliver more speed to download and send files; reduce response time between different devices; and make connections more stable.

Brasília was the first city in the country to have the so-called “pure 5G”, offered in the 3.5 gigahertz band, which offers the highest speed. The forecast is that all capitals will have the signal activated by the end of September.

Moisés Moreira chairs and coordinates Gaispi, a group created by Anatel to take care of the implementation of 5G internet. The winning operators of the auctioned range and the Ministry of Communications also make up the group.

To g1, the counselor explained that he will convene for next Wednesday (27) an extraordinary meeting of Gaispi to formalize the authorization for activation of 5G in Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa and Porto Alegre.

According to Moreira, Siga Antenado, an entity created by operators Claro, TIM and Vivo, winners of the 3.5GHz band in the 5G auction, has already completed the installation of towers and filters to avoid interference in these three capitals.

Tests began to be done on Monday (25) and, according to the advisor, no impediment to activating the signal in these three capitals was identified.

The 5G signal is released as Siga Antenado communicates to Anatel about the completion of the installation of towers and filters. The entity also needs to start distributing kits to receive the new signal from satellite TVs to the population that has the right (low income). Initially, capitals that require the installation of fewer filters are being prioritized.

G1 Explains: The 5G Revolution

Initially, all capitals were supposed to have 5G working until July 31, but due to logistical difficulties in importing equipment, the deadline was extended to September 29.

For the other cities in the country, the pure 5G signal should arrive gradually, until 2029.