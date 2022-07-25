6 Horror movies not to be missed this year

This year, horror movie fans have already been treated to plenty of cinema for their dark taste buds: scream, X, firestarter… the offer has been great and we don’t complain! Although it is not the most favorable time of year for this type of cinema, from the summer onwards there will be even more. So, in this article, I bring together 6 horror films that are about to be released in the coming months, which demonstrate the diversity that this genre offers.

6 Horror Movies You Can’t Miss This Year

nope

nope is Jordan Peele’s new film, following the successes of get out and Us. Despite still being relatively young in the horror world, these two films I mentioned quickly put Peele on a high level as a new genius in this genre. This third feature film is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Not only because it’s Peele’s return, but also because of its enigmatic title, which makes us curious. The story will revolve around UFO sightings and possible abductions of aliens. We can certainly expect many surprises and twists that the director has already accustomed us to. It has a premiere scheduled for July 21 in Portugal.

men

Another outstanding name in recent years, Alex Garland, returns to cinema with men. After making his mark on television with devs, from HBO, in 2020, the English director returns to the big screen with a different story from the one he usually tells us. both in devs as with his previous projects, the narratives focus primarily on science fiction elements. On the contrary, in men, Garland goes in another direction, terror outright. It promises to be an exploration of toxic masculinity in a provocative and disturbing way. Premieres on August 4th in Portugal.

price

THE Predator franchise back in the spotlight with this prequel. In pricewe go back to the beginning of the 18th century, to follow the tense confrontation between a fearless warrior of the Comanche tribe and an alien predator. This saga mixes action with science fiction, horror and suspense. Despite not having the most consistent film history, with some classics like the first predator and more forgettable ones, this new entry seems to be going in the right direction. First of all, the context of taking place in a tribe of Native American peoples is already quite refreshing, and can lead to unprecedented situations in the franchise. Premieres in Portugal on August 5th.

Don’t Worry Darling

Don’t Worry Darling is Olivia Wilde’s new film, and is included in the psychological horror genre. It stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, which in itself is good reason to be excited. They play a seemingly happy couple in the 1950s. Until Florence Pugh’s character, a curious housewife, discovers a disturbing truth about the town where they live. Premieres on the 22nd of September in Portugal.

hocus pocus 2

The late sequel to the cult film hocus pocus. 29 years after the events of the first movie, the three witch sisters are back in the modern world and they want to cause chaos. This horror comedy promises a lot of humor, nostalgia and fantasy. Premieres on Disney+ September 30th.

Occhiali Neri

Master of Evil Dario Argento returns to theaters after years of inactivity with Occhiali Neri, or Sunglasses in Portuguese. In his first film in 10 years, we follow an Italian prostitute who is attacked and blinded by a serial killer in an assassination attempt. While escaping the car attack, she meets a 10-year-old Chinese orphan who helps her with her short-sightedness. One giallo modern, you’ll no doubt expect unsettling persecution and lots, lots of blood. Argento revolutionized the genre with films like Profondo Rosso and would sigh in the 70s and, even though his films have not been so well constructed for a few decades now, there is always hope that the master will return. Anyway, at 81, let’s see if it’s this one. The film opens in Portugal on October 6th.