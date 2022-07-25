A Quiet Place 3 is delayed; see the new date

In addition to the information, Paramount confirmed the official title of the new plot that explains how the aliens in the film arrived on Earth.

Paramount has made it official that A Quiet Place 3 will be a prequel, focusing on the story of how the aliens who find you through the noise arrive on Earth. And it doesn’t stop there, as the film also had its official title, called: A Quiet Place – Day One.

Read more

However, fans will have to wait a little longer, because the third film in the franchise has unfortunately been delayed. A Quiet Place 3 was scheduled for September 2023, but has now been played for March 8, 2024, about six months after the original date. Despite this new information, there are still no details about the plot.

John Krasinski will be part of the film, but this time only as a producer, after co-starring and directing the first two features in the franchise. Emily Blunt is confirmed as part of the cast, as well as the addition of Cilia MurphyO Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

a silent place became quite famous in 2018, guaranteeing its sequel in 2020. In the first feature, we meet a family that cannot make noise, because the Earth is dominated by alien beings that are sensitive to sound, so any noise can end up killing them.

Stay tuned here at Legacy Plus for more news about the franchise a silent place and other movies.