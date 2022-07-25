Abel sympathizes with the family of the victim of the accident with Renan

Coach Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras, commented after the 2-1 victory against Internacional this afternoon (24), for the Brasileirão, the car accident involving former club player Renan Victor, which resulted in the death by production manager Eliezer Pena last Friday morning (22).

Renan was hired on loan by Red Bull Bragantino in April this year, but before that he was at Palmeiras since the under-13 and went up to professional in 2020, having worked with the coach last year.

“My first words I wanted to be of sincere and deep sorrow and feeling for the victim’s family. In fact, it is impossible to recover what happened and the father of that family”, commented the coach in solidarity with the family of Eliezer Pena, who He was also a Palmeiras fan.

Abel continued his comment by stating that when something is done wrong it is necessary to bear the consequences, but that he will wait for the resolution of the case to draw his own conclusions.

“I believe in Justice, he [o acidente] it has to be refined and that’s what expertise exists for. I won’t make any value judgments until Justice has done its work. I can say, from the time I worked with Renan, who was at the club since he was 11, personally I have only good things to say about him”, he concluded.

The defender’s loan contract with Red Bull Bragantino expires at the end of the season, but his contract was terminated after the accident. He has a link with Palmeiras until December 2025, but the team has also shown interest in getting rid of the player, who must respond in freedom after justice grants provisional release after a custody hearing.

The hearing took place this morning (24) at the Bragança Forum. The 20-year-old athlete had to post a bond of 200 minimum wages (about R$ 242 thousand) and will be obliged to attend all acts of the process.