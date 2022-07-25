“Above the Hulk”; possible salary of Cuca on his return to Atlético MG draws attention

Technician will take over the Rooster until the end of the season

Cuca is back at Galo. Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion, with the Minas Gerais club, he will be the new commander until the end of the Brazilian football season. He arrives to compete for the national championship and the Copa Libertadores, a great dream for Minas Gerais fans.

Back at Galo, what has been drawing attention is the big salary that the coach will have until the end of the season. According to information from the portal ‘Fala Galo’, Cuca returned to Galo Mineiro with the highest salary in the squad, even above the striker Hulktop scorer of the Minas Gerais team.

The exact amount of Cuca’s new salary was not disclosed exclusively by the source of the portal, but other reports, on the web, realize that Cuca may have the highest salary among Brazilian football coaches, surpassing the name of Abel Ferreira, coach from Palmeiras or even Vitor Pereira, from Timão.

On the web, fans discuss the real value of Cuca at Galo Mineiro. Fans of the club itself claim that the coach’s salary can reach around R$ 1.5 million per month, others, even more daring, commenting on values ​​above 2.5 million reais per month.

Cuca should be on the edge of the field in the next game of Galo Mineiro. After defeating Timão, at home, Atlético returns to Sunday, in Porto Alegre, against Inter.