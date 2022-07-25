Afro-Latino women who are successful in music, film, activism and more; See the list! | TV & Famous

O Black Latino-Caribbean Women’s Day is celebrated this Monday, 25/7, and to commemorate the date, the Gshow brings 25 names of Afro-Latin and Afro-Caribbean women who are successful in music, film, activism, journalism and web for you to follow.

Just take a look at the list!

Afro-Latino Women Achieving Success in Music, Film, Activism, and More! — Photo: Instagram

The Brazilian singer was born in Duque de Caxias, in the Baixada Fluminense region of Rio de Janeiro. The artist has already received nominations for the Latin Grammy, the MTV Europe Music Award and the Multishow Brazilian Music Award, in addition to having won the Best of the Year award by Domingão do Faustão in his first nomination.

Ludmilla at the Multishow Award — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Born in Barbados, the singer is from the Caribbean and is 34 years old.. In addition to her success in music, Rihanna is a businesswoman, mother and has built an empire in the cosmetics and underwear business.

Rihanna was born in Barbados, in the Caribbean — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The Brazilian actress was born in the Méier neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro. Fhi the first black actress to star in a soap opera and her resume includes iconic roles such as Xica da Silva, Preta (Da Cor do Pecado), Ellen (Snakes and Lagartos), Helena (Viver a Vida) and Vitória (Amor de Mãe).

Taís Araujo as Preta, in 2006, and presenting 'PopStar', in 2018 — Photo: Gianne Carvalho/Fabiano Battaglin

The rapper was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. For her work, the singer who owns the hit “Superbass” was nominated for several awards, including the most wins in the “Best Female Rapper” category at the BET Awards, having been the winner of this award for 7 consecutive years, between 2010 and 2016.

Nicki Minaj — Photo: Playback/Instagram

Born in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, Zezé Motta is one of the most renowned Brazilian actresses on TV and a representative of Afro-Brazilian culture. At 78 years old, she has accumulated more than 70 soap operas, films and series.

Zezé Motta — Photo: Publicity/Chez George

Did you know that Lupita Nyong’o is Mexican? The actress was born in Mexico City and has won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.. She is known for the movies “Black Panther”, “Twelve Years a Slave” and “Us”, among many others.

Lupita Nyong'o — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The singer was born in Rio de Janeiro, in the neighborhood of Olaria, and became a music icon. In addition to scoring several hits, she has voiced Nala in “The Lion King” and is one of the judges of “The Voice Brasil“.

IZA gets emotional when she sees the statue of Njinga Mbande in Angola up close — Photo: TV Globo

Ariana DeBose is the daughter of Puerto Ricans and is best known for her appearance in the musical Hamilton and her role as Anita in the remake of Amor, Sublime Amor. The work earned the artist an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Ariana DeBose in 'Love, Sublime Love' — Photo: Disclosure

Jessica Ellen was born in Rio de Janeiro and is a Brazilian actress and singer featured on TV. In recent years, the artist has accumulated several relevant roles in soap operas and series, such as “Justiça”, “Assédio”, “Filhos da Pátria” and “Amor de Mãe”. Now, the artist, married to Danilo Ferreira, is preparing to be a mother.

Jessica Ellen shows off her belly on the CCXP red carpet — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow

The actress is the daughter of Dominican parents and has spent much of her life living in the Dominican Republic.. She is known for the movies “Avatar”, “Star Trek”, “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

Zoe Saldana is the daughter of Puerto Rican parents and lived in the Dominican Republic — Photo: Instagram

The actress of Puerto Rican descent is known for her role as Jane in the series “Jane the Virgin”. Furthermore, she is an activist and advocates for more roles and fair wages for Latino people in Hollywood.

Gina Rodriguez is of Puerto Rican descent and is known for her role as Jane in the series Jane the Virgin — Photo: Instagram

At 19, Brazilian singer Any Gabrielly is a teen idol, known for being part of the Now United group and for voicing the protagonist in the Portuguese version of the movie Moana.

Any Gabrielly is the Brazilian who pairs Moana — Photo: Disclosure / Reproduction IMDb

THE ubermodel British woman has Jamaican descent and is one of the most famous models and in demand in the world. Naomi has already modeled for several brands, presented reality shows and even acted in several films and series.

Naomi Campbell is interviewed by Jô Soares — Photo: Ricardo Martins/Programa do Jô

Luana is an actress, presenter and granddaughter of ialorixá, Chica Xaviea. Currently, she integrates the bench of “Saia Justa”, in addition to acting in the series “Sessão de Terapia”.

Luana Xavier at 'Saia Justa' — Photo: Publicity

Daughter of a Jamaicanthe actress is known for the films “Django Unchained”, “The Last King of Scotland”, “On the Swing of Love”, and the series “Scandal”.

Kerry Washington — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The 23-year-old Brazilian actress, singer and rapper started her career in art by participating in SLAM battles (urban poetry competitions). On TV, she is known for her role as Jaque, in “Malhação: Toda Forma de Amar”.

Gabz is a Brazilian rapper, actress and singer — Photo: Instagram

The daughter of Puerto Rican parents, MJ is best known for playing Blanca Evangelista in the series “Pose”. by paperthe actress became the first transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy in the Best Actress category in 2021.

MJ Rodriguez was the first trans actress to win the Golden Globe: what will be the future of the awards? — Photo: Playback/Instagram

Known for the character Valkyrie, from Thor, the The actress is an LGBTQIA+ activist and is the daughter of a Panamanian father and a Mexican mother.

Tessa Thompson is the daughter of a Mexican mother and a Panamanian father — Photo: Instagram

Glória Maria is one of the most important journalists in Brazil. Her curriculum covers important moments in Brazilian and world history, as well as interviews with icons like Freddy Mercury, Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger.

In Fantástico, in 1996, Michael Jackson gave Glória Maria a kiss on the cheek — Photo: TV Globo

Gabi Oliveira, the Gabi in Black

Brazilian activist and influencer Gabi de Pretas is 28 years old and was born in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro. On the social networks, she posts anti-racist awareness content and currently talks about motherhood and adoption.

Gabi Oliveira, Gabi de Pretas, is a Brazilian influencer — Photo: Instagram

At 42, Negra Li is a Brazilian rapper and singer, exponent of rap culture in Brazil. She also worked as an actress in the series “Antonia”.

Negra Li talks about a new phase after 40 years old — Photo: Rodolfo Magalhães

The singer and rapper, daughter of a Dominican father and a Trinidadian-Tobago motheris one of the most famous names today, both because of the music and for his spontaneous way of being.

Cardi B reveals second pregnancy on the networks and shows big belly at the 'BET Awards' – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

The Brazilian influencer is known for making funny videos for the internet, in addition to having participated in the 21st edition of Big Brother Brazil. After that, she presented the backstage of the show The Masked Singer, was a muse of Grande Rio and still was elected by Forbes magazine as one of the most influential people in Brazil.

Camilla de Lucas takes stock of post-BBB life — Photo: Adriano Reis/Disclosure

The Brazilian singer and actress was born in São Paulo and became one of the biggest names in soul and black music current. She also acted in the series “September Mornings”, which won her an award for Best Actress at the CCXP Awards.

Liniker is one of the nominees of the night for 'Manhãs de Setembro' — Photo: Rafael Cusato/Gshow

The actress of Cuban descent is known for her activism in Hollywood, that aims for fair wages and more roles for black and Latino people in the industry. In cinema, she made films like “Sin City”, “Rent: The Bohemians” and for playing Ahsoka Tano in the series “The Mandalorian”.

Rosario Dawson played Ahsoka Tano in 'The Mandalorian' and made films like 'Josie and the Pussycats' and 'Rent: The Bohemians' — Photo: Instagram

Maju is a Brazilian journalist, presenter, commentator, broadcaster and reporter. He has been on news programs such as Bom Dia SP, Bom Dia Brasil, Hora Um, Jornal Hoje, Jornal Nacional and currently presents Fantástico alongside Poliana Abritta.

Maju Coutinho talks about Carnival and the preparation to present the parades — Photo: João Cotta/Globo

Nátaly Neri is a Brazilian influencer and social scientist, known for producing content on lifestyle, conscious consumption, veganism, as well as anti-racist awareness.