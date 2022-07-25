After announcing Flamengo’s departure, the MLS team acts in the market and signals interest in Diego Ribas

Midfielder Diego Ribas will not stay at Flamengo, it is already certain that he will leave the Carioca team at the end of the season. But where is he going? What is known so far is that he does not intend to remain on Brazilian soil, but rather to go abroad.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, Orlando City, from the United States, again probed the 37-year-old player. In addition to the American team, other clubs abroad also sought the athlete, but their names were not revealed.

On the day he revealed that he would not remain at Fla, the player said that it was six wonderful years, but that this would be his last at Rubro-Negro acting as a player: “Out of respect for the club, for the fans, I come to say this final stretch of three months. It will end my time at Flamengo as a player. “

The player also emphasized his desire not to play for any other Brazilian club: “I also decide not to play for any other Brazilian football team. I appreciate the interest, but my history at Flamengo is very rich. Leaving here, I will give myself a few more months to see if I retire or not. If I continue playing, it will be out of the country.”