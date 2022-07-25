After Barbie, Margot Robbie will play a role in an unusual production – Series News

The project has great expectations with the return of the Harley Quinn interpreter in the cast.

Actress Margot Robbie is set to return to the series Neighbors, a renowned Australian production with more than 37 years of running. Created by producer and screenwriter Reg WatsonNeighbors tells the story of people who live and work in Erinsborough, a suburb of Melbourne.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress’s cameo will be special, as the series is coming to an end. In addition to other artists, Robbie played the teenage Donna, but ended up leaving the series in 2011, three years after her debut, to live on the big screen characters in the long-running Matters of Time (2013) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), having a lot of prominence. in the last.

The actress’ career also includes major productions such as the character of the DC comics, Harley Quinn, appearing in Suicide Squad (2016) alongside Jared Leto (Joker), and later winning a solo film in Birds of Prey (2020). Robbie also received Oscar nominations for the film I, Tonya, a drama that tells the story of former figure skater Tonya Harding.

Currently, Margot Robbie will play Barbie, in the feature that tells the story of the doll alongside Ryan Gosling (Ken). On the social networks, the cast celebrated the end of the recordings of the film directed by Greta Gerwig and is already one of the most awaited releases by fans with a premiere scheduled for next year, June 2023.

In addition, the actress has already disclosed some things about her role, such as visuals and the character’s voice, which made viewers even more anxious for the premiere. In her new episode of the series Neighbors, the actress had the flexibility of scheduling and location of Barbie’s sets and her last appearance on the series will be a tribute to one of the first projects of her career and to her fans.