Afternoon Session Film 07/25/2022

At “Afternoon session” this Monday, July 25th, you can watch the movie “No Reservations” (2007), which is directed by Scott Hicks.

Long synopsis:

Kate Armstrong is the chef at an upscale Manhattan restaurant. She takes her job very seriously, which makes people around her intimidate with her way. His perfectionist nature is put to the test when Nick is hired, a lively sous-chef who tries to cheer everyone up in the kitchen and enjoys listening to opera while he works. At the same time, Kate has to deal with the sudden arrival of Zoe, her nine-year-old niece, who feels out of place in her aunt’s routine.

Original Title No Reservations

Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily Rabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Voice actors: Kate:Mabel Cezar / Nick:Dario De Castro/ Zoe:Bruna Laynes/ Paula:Izabel Lira/ Leah: Fabíola Martins/ Sena:Alexandre Moreno/ Bernadette:Priscila Amorim/ Bob:Duda Espinoza/ Therapist: Samir Murad/ Christine: Iara Riça/ School Director:Rita Lopes/ Mario:Carlos Seidl

Nationality: American

Genre: Drama

TV Rating: Free for all audiences

Box office: $92.6 million

Check out the trailer:

When and what time does it start? today, Monday, from 3:30 pm (Brasilia time)

TV Globo's open channel throughout Brazil.