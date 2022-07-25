All the news announced by Marvel at San Diego Comic Con

THE San Diego Comic Con happened this past weekend and has been talked about on social media. In addition to being the largest of its kind in the world, the event also features panels of great films and series and distinguished presences. One of the main subjects of this edition was Marvel, which announced a huge list of news.

Starting on Friday (7/22), what is to come in the company’s animation sector was announced. The first series to premiere will be I am grootwhich will tell about the adventures of the child version of the tree in five shorts – coming to Disney+ on August 10th.

Subsequently, it was also announced the Spider-Man: Freshman Yeara series that will show a different version of how Peter became a hero and will be released in 2024. the second season of What If…? – which has already become a darling of the company’s fans – is scheduled for early 2023.

The panel news didn’t stop there, see? The zombies – who have already appeared in What If…? and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness – will return to the MCU, but now with greater prominence. The Marvel Zombies series does not yet have a premiere date, but it will also be available on Disney+.

One of the stories that people are most eager to see more and more on the small screen is X-Men. The group of heroes is slowly arriving in the Marvel Universe and will get an animation in the second half of 2023. X-MEN ’97 will explore new stories set in the 90s and with many references to the original series.

On Saturday (7/23), another panel from the company took place, but this time from Marvel Studios. With the presence of the President and CEO Kevin Feigethe event had a series of surprises – and it was consecrated another year as one of the most awaited attractions of SDCC.

About Phase 4, the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – which premieres on November 11 of this year and ends this moment in the MCU. Part of the cast – Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and more – he was there answering questions from fans and there was also a live performance by musicians and dancers.

Audiences also watched a new trailer for She-Hulk: Defender Of Heroes, which debuts August 17 on Disney+. Furthermore, the directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valiathe screenwriter Jessica Gao and the actresses Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga and Jameela Jamil talked more with fans about the series.

Talk about Avengers in the middle of 2022? What is it? Film? Haha ha. Not just one, but two movies! Fans who were at SDCC were the first to know that Phases 4, 5 and 6 are part of the Multiverse Saga – which will have new movies from Marvel’s main group of heroes. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be released on May 2, 2025, and Avengers: Secret Warspremiering on November 7, 2025.

All Avengers movies ❤️ pic.twitter.com/33jTEIGWjM — Marvel Universe Brazil (@MarvelBRNews) July 24, 2022

Feige revealed that Phase 5 begins in 2023 with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumaniaon the 17th of February. The director Peyton Reed and the actors Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton attended the panel and interacted with fans, who got a sneak peek of the production.

Continuing with the news, the arrival of Secret Invasion to Disney+ in the first half of 2023. The series stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Regé-Jean Page. The actress Cobie Smulders – who plays Maria Hill, Nick Fury’s spy and colleague – also attended SDCC and showed fans a short clip of what’s to come.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023, marking what appears to be their farewell to the Marvel Universe. The panel was attended by the director James Gunn and cast members – including Chukwudi Iwuji featured in his High Evolutionary character’s outfit.

About the already announced titles of Phase 5, we know that ECHO – which is currently in production – arrives in the first half of 2023, as does the second season of Loki. In the second half of 2023, we have ironheart and Agatha: Coven Of Chaos.

Phase 5 theatrical releases are The Marvel – which opens in theaters on July 28, 2023 – and blade – which begins filming in October and arrives in theaters on November 3, 2023. In 2024, we will have Captain America: New World Order on May 3, the series Daredevil: Born Again in the first semester and thunderbolts on the 26th of July.

Do you think it’s over? Not yet! Haha ha. We have Phase 6 on the way too, starting with a feature film of Fantastic Four on November 8, 2024. And the two new films from the Avengers will be part of this wave of company titles.

Ready to follow all these news?