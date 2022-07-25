America wins Atltico-GO, ends a negative sequence and leaves Z4 of Serie A

photo: Estevo Germano/America America beat Atltico-GO 1-0 at Castelo do Drago With a lone goal by Felipe Azevedo, América beat Atltico-GO 1-0 this Sunday (24), at Castelo do Drago, for the 19th and final round of the Brazilian Championship. The victory took the Minas Gerais team out of the relegation zone and gave a “breath” to Serie A.

America was better in the first half and opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, after a beautiful assist that was given to Azevedo. In the second stage, the team pulled back the lines, suffered great pressure from Atltico-GO, but managed to hold on to the victory.

Atltico-GO vs America: photos from the game in Serie A Photos of the match between Atltico-GO and Amrica, for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Estevo Germano/Amrica With the triumph, Coelho ended the negative sequence of three defeats in the competition and rose to 14th position, with 21 points. The team, however, could lose positions depending on the final result of the match between Coritiba (17th) and Cuiab (16th), which will be played this Monday, at 8 pm, at Couto Pereira.

Atltico-GO, in turn, remains in 18th place, the same as it was at the beginning of the round, with 17 points.

America returns to the field on Thursday, at 8 pm, to face So Paulo in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The match will be played at Morumbi, in So Paulo. For the Brasileiro, Coelho will receive Ava next Sunday, at 6 pm, at Independência.

Drago’s next match will also be for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The Goiania team measures out against Corinthians on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Castelo do Drago.

‘American’ first half

America started the confrontation with changes in the starting lineup. In addition to the laps of Luan Patrick, Marlon and Lucas Kal, coach Vagner Mancini surprised with the entry of young Arthur on the right wing.

Despite the initial balance, Coelho was slightly better in the first minutes and even opened the scoring in the 9′. Arthur received a short corner on the left wing, crossed in the small area, and defender Camutanga scored against, with a header.

However, the video referee indicated the irregular condition of Henrique Almeida, who disputed the ball with the defender. Owner of the whistle, Jean Pierre was called VAR booth and disallowed the American team’s goal.

America’s first big chance after the goal was only in the 27′. Again with a good cross by Arthur, Juninho headed in the middle of the area, and Henrique Almeida volleyed to Ronaldo’s defense.

Coelho returned to swing the net at 33′. der gave Felipe Azevedo a nice assist to finish the cross at the entrance of the area, in the right corner of the goalkeeper and open the scoring: 1 to 0.

Two minutes later, Atltico-GO almost equalized. Jorginho crossed in the great area, the ball passed through Cavichioli, but Marlon took it over the line.

The miners also had a great chance to scale up in the sequel. After Cceres’s cross, Henrique did not reach the ball in the small area, and the first half ended with a victory for the visitors.

Dragon pressure, but Rabbit victory

With four changes in the team, Atltico-GO came back pressing America. At 5′, Wellington Rato almost scored for the hosts. The forward received a free-kick in the area, finished in a high cross, but Cavichioli made a great save.

In the 17’s, Drago scared again with Peglow – one of the players who entered in the second half. In hits and hits in the American area, he finished with a plate and hit the crossbar.

Observing the pressure suffered by the team, Mancini drew Arthur and Cceres for the entries of Everaldo and Patric. Shortly after, he removed Azevedo and put on defender Iago Maidana. Even reinforced in the defense and with more breath at the front, Coelho followed worse in the match, trying to exploit the counterattacks.

America retreated the lines in the final minutes and suffered pressure from Atltico-GO. Dragon tried with straight balls, shots from distance and plays from the sides, but Coelho managed to hold the score.

ATLICO-GO 0 X 1 AMERICA

Atltico-GO

Ronaldo; Hayner (Dudu, at half-time), dson, Camutanga (Diego Churin, at 26′ of the 2nd quarter) and Arthur Henrique (Jefferson, at half-time); Willian Maranho (Peglow, at half-time), Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Airton (Kelvin, at half-time), Ricardinho and Wellington Rato

technician: Jorginho

america

Matheus Cavichioli; Ral Cceres (Patric, at 18′ of the 2ndT), der, Luan Patrick (Conti, at the 26′ of the 2ndT) and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Matheusinho; Arthur (Everaldo, at 18′ of 2ndT), Felipe Azevedo (Iago Maidana, at 26′ of 2ndT) and Henrique Almeida (Carlos Alberto, at 34′ of 2ndT)

technician: Vagner Mancini

goals: Felipe Azevedo, at 33′ of the 1st quarter (AME)

yellow cards: Marlon (AME)

Reason: 19th round of the Brazilian Championship

studio: Castelo do Drago, Goinia-GO

date and time: Sunday, July 24, 6pm

referee: Jean Pierre Gonalves (RS)

assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Gasse (FIFA/SP) and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA/SP)